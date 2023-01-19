Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
popville.com
Nike Georgetown Closing as of January 20th, 2023 – AKA Today!!
A reader reports: “I heard from Nike in Georgetown that they will be closing end of this week due to a leasing issue. A manager there told me while going through an issue with a return.”. A call to the Georgetown store says: “our location is closing as of...
Nike Unite Store Now Expected to Open Feb. 16
The Nike Unite store in Downtown Silver Spring is now expected to open on Feb. 16, according to the latest update to the location’s Google listing. The store, located at 910 Ellsworth Dr. in the Downtown Silver Spring development, was originally scheduled to open last November but was then delayed until 2023.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Back in the Day, It Was Arlington’s Favorite Fast Food
In the 1970s, one of the surprisingly popular items at the Holly Farms Chicken franchise on Wilson Boulevard came breaded and fried and packaged in a 12-ounce Styrofoam cup. It wasn’t the signature two-piece fried chicken meal (complete with dinner roll and “Holly Taters”) or the jumbo 18-piece bucket (only $7.89 in 1978), but chicken livers, which could be yours for less than a dollar.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia
Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
We’ve got another full weekend of 300 opens. Check out our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here. 1713 New Jersey Avenue NW #2 — $849,900 — Shaw. Open Sun. 12-2 p.m. — Mandy Hursen & Tim Hursen Jr. “3 spacious...
popville.com
“NoMa Moe’s temporarily closed by the health department”
Thanks to all who messaged: “Looks like the Moe’s in NoMa has been temporarily shut down by the health department”. “sent to you by a pedestrian, 33rd and Q NW” Congrats on the fancy low number license plate but good grief. DC DMV has previously told us: “a low tag,…
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
newsmemory.com
We tried a luxury overnight bus from D.C. to Nashville
In the wake of holiday travel interruptions and airline “meltdowns,” we thought maybe it was time to try something different in the new year. Enter the luxury overnight bus from new service, Napaway. The idea of taking an overnight bus ride rather than a flight might sound. laughable...
inlandvalleynews.com
D.C. Entrepreneur Buys Strip Mall for Black-Owned Businesses
The Spice Suite’s Angel Gregorio is giving Black-owned businesses in the D.C-area a place to call their own. Angel Gregorio’s specialty seasoning business, The Spice Suite, has always been about helping other Black-owned businesses. She’s hosted over 450 pop-ups for Black businesses in her Washington D.C. store.
WTOP
College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides
College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette
Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
Eater
Juggling Sky-High Egg Prices Is the D.C. Food Industry’s Latest Feat
Of all the grocery store goods affected by inflation, one key product currently dominates national headlines for its off-the-charts cost to consumers and restaurateurs alike. U.S. egg prices rose 65 percent over the course of 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ newly released January stats, which compares to just a 10.4-percent increase in food costs overall. From November to December 2022 alone, egg prices shot up a bewildering 11.1 percent.
Regal To Close Gallery Place Movie Theater, Two Others In Maryland
The corporate parent of movie theater chain Regal says it will close the Gallery Place Stadium 14 theater in downtown D.C. next month as part of a broader wave of theater closures that are taking place as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Word of the closure of 39 Regal theaters across...
Bay Net
Clinton Man Wins First $50,000 Prize In THE GAME OF LIFE Game
CLINTON, Md. – A Clinton resident who loves to play THE GAME OF LIFE™ scratch-off saw his loyalty rewarded with the first $50,000 prize in the game. The anonymous Prince George’s County player is calling himself “Maarten Man” after the country of St. Maarten. The...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023
Erinn Broadus And Trevor Schakohl on January 20, 2023 Several U.S. cities were affected by deadly violence this year, outpacing the same period in 2022. As a response, experts urged police funding, community trust-building efforts, and investments in at-risk youth. Several cities, including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Minneapolis, the Las Vegas area, Washington, D.C., and Nashville, have seen an increase in violent crime to start 2023 compared to the same period last year. Experts recommend investing in community resources to reduce violent crime. “We’re less than a month into 2023, so it’s tough to say what a violent start to the The post D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
DC Restaurant Week ends soon — but don’t despair foodies, there’s more to come
The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington’s Winter Restaurant Week wraps up Jan. 22, with 270 restaurants throughout the metro area hoping to have won new followers with their discounted, multicourse offerings. Now, foodies can put Alexandria and Fairfax City on their calendars. Alexandria Restaurant Week first launched in 2009....
