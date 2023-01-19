The lone positive takeaway from the Detroit Pistons’ 126-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday belongs to Bojan Bogdanovic. Playing in front of a sold-out crowd at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, Bogdanovic scored 25 points, shooting 9-for-19 from the floor. He also chipped in five rebounds and three assists. The 10-year veteran did his best to get the Pistons offense going in the first quarter. When he wasn’t nailing open jumpers or driving to the rim, he was getting the ball to Saddiq Bey and Hamidou Diallo for uncontested shots.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO