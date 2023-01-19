Read full article on original website
Justin Cessante’s ‘full circle’ journey makes him Detroit Catholic Central’s new head football coach
Detroit Catholic Central has been a special part of Justin Cessante’s life ever since he was a student and football player for the Shamrocks in the late ‘90s. Coming from a single-mother household, Cessante said he credits Catholic Central for helping instill core values and helping raise him as a young man.
Unselfish Mr. Basketball candidate leads Brother Rice past Kalamazoo Central
KENTWOOD, MI – Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice senior Curtis Williams Jr. received MVP honors for his performance in Saturday’s 67-50 win over Kalamazoo Central at East Kentwood’s Gotta Get It Hoop Classic. But the trophy isn’t going home in Williams’ duffle bag, but rather that of his...
DeJuan Rogers hopes to build dynasty after hired as Belleville’s football coach
It was not how DeJuan Rogers envisioned it, but he is thankful for the opportunity. On Thursday, Belleville officially named Rogers as the next head coach for the school’s varsity football program. The hiring is not a big surprise since Rogers served as the team’s interim head coach during it’s Division 1 state championship run this last season, completing its first 14-0 season in the process.
Kalamazoo Central against Brother Rice in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood
Brother Rice’s Xavier Thomas goes for a scoop reverse against Kalamazoo Central’s Benny Donald (13) in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. 2 / 12. Kalamazoo Central against Brother Rice in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood.
Springport’s Maddux Overweg voted Jackson-area athlete of the week
JACKSON -- Springport girls basketball player Maddux Overweg has been voted athlete of the week in the Jackson area. Out of more than 19,000 votes cast, the Spartans junior took 44.94% while Leslie basketball player Rylie Burley took 31.47% and Homer wrestler Alex Miller took 15.28%.
Maddy Benard overcomes serious knee injury to be a force for Grosse Pointe South girls basketball
Nearly exactly one year ago, Maddy Benard experienced something brutal that every athlete dreads. On Jan. 18, 2022, Benard was playing in the ninth game of her freshman season for the Grosse Pointe South varsity girls basketball team. While simply going up for a layup, she suddenly felt a pop in her knee.
Jackson roundup: Columbia Central’s Zoie Bamm breaks school rebounding record
Zoie Bamm season of breaking records continued on Friday in Columbia Central’s 50-35 win over Hudson. With 10 rebounds, Bamm surpassed Katie Johnson for the school record for most career rebounds. Johnson had 786 between 2000-2002. Bamm now has 792.
Darius Acuff helps No. 1 Cass Tech basketball hold off rival Detroit King, 57-55
DETROIT -- A win, no matter what fashion it comes in, is better than a loss. At least that’s how Detroit Cass Tech boys basketball coach Steve Hall described his feelings after his Technicians beat rival Detroit Martin Luther King, 57-55, on Friday night.
FGR guard Charlotte Miller named Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – When a play was needed, Charlotte Miller was there to make it. The Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard sophomore girls basketball standout hit the game winning shot to beat Divine Child, which led to her being named the Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 9-14.
Napoleon stays unbeaten with win over Leslie
The Napoleon boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with a 51-37 nonconference win over Leslie on Saturday. The Pirates jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and, despite the Blackhawks chipping away at the lead in the second quarter, pulled away in the second half.
Lincoln Park’s Sean Bailey wins Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll
Sean Bailey knows a thing or two about scoring surges as he has poured in a ton of points in helping the Lincoln Park boys basketball team get off to a 9-1 start. In this week’s Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll, Bailey got help from his fans with a voting surge.
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday January 20
JACKSON -- Here are scores from the games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 20. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Juwan Howard gives update on Jett Howard, other Michigan basketball injuries
ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard went down with an ankle injury late in the first half of Michigan’s 60-56 win over Minnesota on Sunday. He joined a list of injured Wolverines, according to head coach Juwan Howard. The freshman -- who is the head coach’s youngest son -- rolled...
Jackson roundup: Napoleon picks up win over East Jackson
The Napoleon boys basketball team beat East Jackson 58-41 on Thursday. DeVonta Habern had 20 points and six rebounds for the Pirates. Trent Jester had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Holden Van Poppel had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Grant Bradley had four points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Peyton Fether’s 26 points paces Manchester past Addison
ADDISON – Peyton Fether hit shots from the left, and the right, and layups, and everything in between. Then at the other end, she made her presence felt with five steals.
Fast start leads Addison boys to win over Manchester
ADDISON -- The Addison boys basketball team scored the first 13 points of the game and led by 22 early in the second quarter before holding off a late Manchester push for a 53-35 win on Friday. Addison got out of the gate quickly with a 13-0 run and led...
Injured, sick and in foul trouble, Michigan State ‘didn’t have enough guys’ vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan State started preparing for Indiana knowing it wouldn’t have one of its most important players in Malik Hall, who’s out of action with a foot injury. Then it learned its leading scorer, Tyson Walker, had a stomach bug and wouldn’t be able to...
Michigan State football officially adds 19 midyear enrollees
A month after Michigan State signed its latest recruiting class, the midyear enrollees are officially with the program. The Spartans on Friday announced the addition of eight members of its 2023 signing class along with 11 transfers from the portal, who are all enrolled for the spring semester. Michigan State’s...
Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler goes from bench to breakout with first double-double
EAST LANSING – Even as his minutes went from double digits nearly every game to low single digits for a week, Jaxon Kohler insists his approach stayed the same. Michigan State’s freshman center prepared for every game to be ready to play, even as his minutes ebbed to a fraction of what they once were.
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard from Jan. 20
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from high school basketball games involving Ann Arbor area teams from Friday night.
