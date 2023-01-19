ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

DeJuan Rogers hopes to build dynasty after hired as Belleville’s football coach

It was not how DeJuan Rogers envisioned it, but he is thankful for the opportunity. On Thursday, Belleville officially named Rogers as the next head coach for the school’s varsity football program. The hiring is not a big surprise since Rogers served as the team’s interim head coach during it’s Division 1 state championship run this last season, completing its first 14-0 season in the process.
BELLEVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon stays unbeaten with win over Leslie

The Napoleon boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with a 51-37 nonconference win over Leslie on Saturday. The Pirates jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and, despite the Blackhawks chipping away at the lead in the second quarter, pulled away in the second half.
NAPOLEON, MI
MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Napoleon picks up win over East Jackson

The Napoleon boys basketball team beat East Jackson 58-41 on Thursday. DeVonta Habern had 20 points and six rebounds for the Pirates. Trent Jester had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Holden Van Poppel had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Grant Bradley had four points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
NAPOLEON, MI
MLive.com

Fast start leads Addison boys to win over Manchester

ADDISON -- The Addison boys basketball team scored the first 13 points of the game and led by 22 early in the second quarter before holding off a late Manchester push for a 53-35 win on Friday. Addison got out of the gate quickly with a 13-0 run and led...
ADDISON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State football officially adds 19 midyear enrollees

A month after Michigan State signed its latest recruiting class, the midyear enrollees are officially with the program. The Spartans on Friday announced the addition of eight members of its 2023 signing class along with 11 transfers from the portal, who are all enrolled for the spring semester. Michigan State’s...
EAST LANSING, MI

