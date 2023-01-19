It was not how DeJuan Rogers envisioned it, but he is thankful for the opportunity. On Thursday, Belleville officially named Rogers as the next head coach for the school’s varsity football program. The hiring is not a big surprise since Rogers served as the team’s interim head coach during it’s Division 1 state championship run this last season, completing its first 14-0 season in the process.

BELLEVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO