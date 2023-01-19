Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
SFGate
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn down the pivotal role, she says, due to scheduling conflicts.
SFGate
Pink Floyd Army Dunks on Fake Fans Triggered By ‘Woke’ Rainbow Logo
The rainbow flag, created by artist Gilbert Baker, was first flown as a symbol of queer liberation at a San Francisco parade in 1978. Pink Floyd released their eighth studio album, The Dark Side of the Moon, five years before, in 1973 — with cover art depicting light refracted through a prism to produce a rainbow. The late designer Storm Thorgerson intended it as a tribute to the band’s famous light shows.
SFGate
Finn Wolfhard: If ‘Stranger Things’ Went on Longer Than Five Seasons ‘It Would Be Ridiculous’
Finn Wolfhard is “not ready” for “Stranger Things” to end, but the actor thinks it “would be ridiculous” if the hit Netflix series went on longer than five seasons. “I’m just really excited to start working on [Season 5] because after I finished watching...
SFGate
Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’
Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.”
SFGate
Mac DeMarco on the Road to ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs,’ Quitting Nicotine and Why TikTok Is ‘Depressing’
When it was time to make a new record, Mac DeMarco stayed away from the studio. Instead, he hit the road, traveling solo from California to Canada to Chicago to Queens, New York. Along the way, he quit nicotine and made a stop at an enormous cabin in Utah, where he was “probably the only person for like 50 miles.” It was “terrifying,” he says, and he left after one night.
SFGate
Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough Share Emotional Tributes to Lisa Marie at Graceland Memorial
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough, the mother and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, shared emotional tributes Sunday at the Graceland public memorial service. Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died last Thursday at 54. Priscilla first addressed the mourners, reading a poem that...
Comments / 0