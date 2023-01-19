ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

A Love Story for MLK Jr. and His Wife Coretta King

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viv71_0kKAW08k00
Final Resting Place for Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King in AtlantaPhoto byiStock.

Several women played significant roles in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life and activism, especially his wife, Coretta, writes Francis Akhalbey for Face2Face Africa.

“Women were significant in his life, their intellectual production, their spiritual accompaniment. … Women surrounded him in so many ways,” said the Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, a professor of theology and religious studies at Villanova University.

But it was Coretta Scott King, a civil rights activist, who inspired her husband, planned strategies, and was there to help him lead civil rights protests and demonstrations.

They met on a blind date in January 1952 up in Boston.

King had just broken up with a former longtime White girlfriend on the advice of friends while he was at Upland’s Crozer Theological Seminary.

They told him the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta would not recognize her as the “first lady” of the congregation since King was set to replace his father there as pastor.

But King ended up falling in love with Coretta the first time he saw her. It took Coretta a little longer, finding him too short and unimpressive.

King eventually won her heart and they became inseparable.

Read more about the love story of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta King at Face2Face Africa.

Comments / 1

Related
digg.com

A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Can We Go to Heaven with Tattoos? Here is What the Bible Says

For many ancient civilizations, tattoos depicted the culture and way of life of the people; for some, they even represented social status. Nowadays, tattoos represent a person's culture, heritage, or personal values. The debate that often comes up these days is, can we go to Heaven with tattoos? Many would...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death

Drinking can make the good times even better and help get through the bad times, but as anyone who has ever had a splitting hangover knows, alcohol can be extremely hard on the body. Hangovers pass, but when alcohol is consumed at excessive levels regularly it can take a serious toll. Our society’s relationship with […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Black Enterprise

CBS Anchor Gayle King Stuns in Same Yellow Dress on Jan. 9 Work Anniversary Each Year

Whoever said that celebrities or public figures couldn’t wear an outfit more than once sure hasn’t met Gayle King. The 68-year-old took a creative approach to commemorate her 11th work anniversary on Jan. 9 by wearing the same yellow dress every year. King joined the CBS network in 2012 as a co-host on CBS Mornings. Following the success of the morning show, her position expanded to doing high-publicized interviews for CBS News.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital: "I Thought God Was Taking Me Home"

Tamar Braxton has opened up about a major medical-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the artist posted an update on Instagram, informing her fans that she was taken to the hospital after spending time with her friends ahead of Christmas. It wasn’t just some harmless trip...
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy