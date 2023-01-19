Read full article on original website
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
SFGate
Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)
Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
SFGate
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
L.A. Zoo elephant euthanized due to declining health
A 61-year-old Asian elephant at the Los Angeles Zoo was euthanized due to “declining health,” zoo officials announced today. According to the zoo, staffers noticed on Sunday that the elephant named Jewel was showing signs of poor health.
L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
SFGate
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
pasadenanow.com
Employee Critically Burned in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. The blaze erupted in the kitchen hood in the...
Vehicle crashed into California 7-Eleven Friday night
A vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera, California on Friday. The post Vehicle crashed into California 7-Eleven Friday night appeared first on KYMA.
SFGate
Board and Brew to Open Franchise in Westlake Village
The specialty sandwich & craft-beer joint is gearing up to open yet another location
Jewelry Thieves Target Another Santa Clarita Business
A crew of jewelry thieves who successfully stole a $40,000 ring from a Santa Clarita business last week attempted to target a Newhall pawn shop on Tuesday. Tuesday, a group of three people matching the description of a set of suspects who had stolen a $40,000 ring from another store walked into Abe’s Pawn Shop ...
Santa Clarita Gunshot Victim Wounded, Airlifted To Hospital
A gunshot victim was airlifted to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Santa Clarita. At around 1:55 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a gunshot victim at a home in the 35000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. “We had a GSV (gunshot victim) and it was a 62-year-old male,” said Captain ...
Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For Those In Santa Clarita Who Lost Their Lives To Fentanyl
A candlelight vigil remembering loved ones lost to Fentanyl will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Real Life Church in Valencia. “We lost over 30 Santa Clarita youth to Fentanyl over the past year,” said founder of Action Drug Rehab, Cary Quashen. “It’s time to let their deaths become a ...
Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing
The 57-year-old socialite's new defense team is looking to tarnish a star witness for the prosecution, ex-Dodger Scott Erickson The post Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
