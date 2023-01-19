Sandy Scofield age 76, of Kirksville, MO passed away peacefully with her loving son at her side on January 19, 2023, at the Milan Heath Care Center in Milan, MO. She was born on February 25, 1946 in East Moline, IL the daughter of Floyd Curtis and Lillian (Kogen) Scofield. She was raised in Kirksville and attended the local schools graduating with the class of 1964. She went on to further her education at Northeast Missouri State University. Following her graduation, she began to work as a Radiology Tech at KOH in Kirksville for several years before joining Dr. Ed Hermann and Dr. Glen Browning serving as their Office Manager. She later worked for Giovannini Real Estate before retiring and caring for her family. Sandy was always the “go-to” person and the “rock” for her loved ones. In her free time she enjoyed camping, hunting arrowheads, fishing and enjoying the outdoors in general. Sandy was of the Jewish faith.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO