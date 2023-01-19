Read full article on original website
Northern Missouri man's body located inside his burning home
MOBERLY, Mo. — A northern Missouri man was found dead inside his burning home on Saturday morning. Moberly police said the fatal house fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. at 1625 South Morley Street. The Randolph County coroner identifies the victim as Norman Lee Reed, 62, of Moberly.
Sandy Scofield, 76, of Kirksville, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Sandy Scofield age 76, of Kirksville, MO passed away peacefully with her loving son at her side on January 19, 2023, at the Milan Heath Care Center in Milan, MO. She was born on February 25, 1946 in East Moline, IL the daughter of Floyd Curtis and Lillian (Kogen) Scofield. She was raised in Kirksville and attended the local schools graduating with the class of 1964. She went on to further her education at Northeast Missouri State University. Following her graduation, she began to work as a Radiology Tech at KOH in Kirksville for several years before joining Dr. Ed Hermann and Dr. Glen Browning serving as their Office Manager. She later worked for Giovannini Real Estate before retiring and caring for her family. Sandy was always the “go-to” person and the “rock” for her loved ones. In her free time she enjoyed camping, hunting arrowheads, fishing and enjoying the outdoors in general. Sandy was of the Jewish faith.
William Nova Johnson, 85, of rural Queen City, Mo., Dooley Funeral Home
William Nova Johnson, 85, of rural Queen City, MO, passed away at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL on January 17th, 2023. William was born on October 11th, 1937 to Nova and Kathleen (Gosser) Johnson on the family farm north of Queen City, MO. His family attended the New Hope Methodist Church. He attended West Linn Grove School and then Queen City High School where he graduated in 1955.
2 people shot, 1 fatally, during altercation in northern Missouri
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — Investigators in north central Missouri are trying to sort out what led to a deadly shooting Friday morning. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in Keytesville in Chariton County. Cpl. Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KTVO that investigators were called...
Keytesville woman charged with murder following deadly shooting
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A north central Missouri woman was charged with murder Saturday following a deadly altercation in Chariton County. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Grand Avenue (Route K) in southern Keytesville. Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of...
Driver flees after hitting Milan building during snowstorm
MILAN, Mo. — A northeast Missouri police department is investigating a Saturday evening hit-and-run accident where a vehicle hit a building. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes told KTVO a possibly red van hit the corner of the former Casey's General Store building in the 200 block of East 3rd Street in Milan.
City of Kirksville applying for funding for a new sidewalk to connect to the FLATS trail
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville is looking to add another sidewalk along one of its streets. This sidewalk would go from the north side of Washington Street, from Osteopathy Street to Main Street. It would provide the city with a sidewalk that would connect to the FLATS...
Ottumwa Community School District continues to grow
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Community School District (OCSD) is the second-fastest growing district in Iowa. During last school year, OCSD was ranked the twelfth-fastest growing district in the Hawkeye State. A statement from Ottumwa Schools said they expect the growth to give them more funding. They say they...
Bluegrass star to put on free concert in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Northeast Missouri’s own Rhonda Vincent will headline the next Kohlenberg Lyceum Series event at Truman State University. The bluegrass music star is putting on a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Baldwin Hall Auditorium. Vincent began her music career as...
