Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
At Saint Laurent, Enter Anthony Vaccarello’s Dark, Glamorous Menswear Fantasy
At Tuesday’s Saint Laurent men’s show in Paris, a handful of pieces on the runway had long been designed and finished. They were plucked directly from YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s most recent womenswear collection, like an inky leather trench coat which closed that women’s outing in September. Last night, a model wore it with his own version of her draped hood. “I really want to put the man and woman at the same level,” Vaccarello said backstage, about ten minutes before showtime. “I don't want to make them different…there's an evolution [here] into a new collection, but I'd like to start with what he could have worn from the woman last season, and how he can reinterpret that in his own way.”
Take a Peek Inside the Winter 2022 GQ Box
Four times a year, we pack a mix of our favorite things into the GQ Box—then ship it directly to your door. Besides a box full of vetted-and-endorsed goods, you get a crazy deal: Each Box has over $200 worth of products…but only costs $50. Winter, as the...
The Real-Life Diet of Stavros Halkias, Who Says Weed Is a Gateway Drug (To Spending $200 on UberEats)
Comedy is a lot of work these days. 33-year-old Stavros Halkias is at the front of a new wave of comedians who, in addition to releasing an hour-long special every year or two, hosts a thriving podcast or five, dips a foot in acting, posts to social media like his career depends on it (it just might), and, spends the majority of the year touring from comedy club to comedy club. (And living on whatever food you can get when those comedy clubs close.) So when GQ caught the Baltimore native at home between Christmas and New Year’s plotting his 2023, there wasn’t a shortage of subjects to cover.
Drake Used His New Video to Reveal Himself As the Proud Owner of Pharrell's Iconic Jewelry
Pharrell shocked fans last September when he announced plans to sell exclusive items from his closet, including several Jacob & Co. chains, Audemars Piguet watches, and crystal-covered Stan Smith sneakers, via his new boutique action service, Joopiter. Given the Neptunes and N.E.R.D. co-founder’s outsized influence on the intersection of hip-hop and style cultures in the early to mid-2000s, several of these pieces have taken on iconic stature. The only thing crazier than the idea of Skateboard P not owning some of his own artifacts anymore was the idea of someone else coming up on them. And now the lucky auction winner of a lion’s share of these items seems to be none other than Drake, whose music video for the Her Loss track “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” sees him adorned in several famous Pharrell pieces.
Seth Rogen Accessorized His Great Outfit With Yet Another Great Outfit
Seth Rogen's streak of stellar low-key fits has earned the semi-professional ceramicist several nods here at GQ, including a cover and a spot on the short list of our Most Stylish Men of 2022. In the new year, we’re relieved to report, Rogen shows no sign of taking his slip-on-shod foot off the proverbial gas.
The Timex Marlin Is a Golden Age Watch That Still Looks Killer Today
If we learned anything from 2022’s hottest watch drops, it’s that nothing gets collectors worked up more than rainbow colored gemstones, ultra-thin movements, and re-animated classics from the golden age of watch design. As you might expect, a gem-set bezel or a wafer-thin mechanical movement can easily run you six figures, but these days, there are plenty of covetable historical re-editions to be had for far less. Among the best of them is the Timex Marlin, a dressy watch straight out of the Mad Men era that you don’t need a swanky corner office to afford.
Behind the Scenes of Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Experiment, Starring Rosalía
Thursday’s Louis Vuitton Men’s show featured two surprises. One, announced a week and a half ago, was that the designer Colm Dillane of KidSuper had been embedded with the house’s menswear studio to contribute to the collection. The other, revealed at the outset of the show, was that the French luxury monolith had tapped another rising star to help bring some energy to the runway: the red-hot Rosalía. Louis Vuitton’s men’s side might be undergoing a drawn-out creative transitional period, ever since the tragic death of Virgil Abloh in late 2021. But they still know how to engineer the grandest fashion spectacle in Paris.
Excited for The Mandalorian Season 3? Hope You Watched The Book of Boba Fett First
These days, with multi-platform universes, series, sequels, and spin-offs being greenlit at a breakneck pace, and characters bleeding over from property to property, keeping up with your favorite characters now feels like a full-time job. The latest victim of this phenomenon appears to be The Mandalorian, which unveiled the trailer for its highly anticipated third season during the NFL playoffs this weekend—but ultimately left some fans wondering what they’d missed.
Golden Globes 2023: Here’s All the Best Menswear on the Red Carpet
You may have worked a full day already, but it’s time to perk up—’cause it’s a Golden Globes Tuesday night, baby, and we’re alive. Tonight’s show marks a return to broadcast for the Globes, which spent last year relegated from the small screen to the…even smaller screen, with the 2022 winners being announced on Twitter.
Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay in New TikTok Video
Noah Schnapp, one of the young stars of Stranger Things has come out as gay. Schnapp shared the news in a tongue-in-cheek TikTok, using the popular soundbite, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious” while adding on-screen text that reads, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, ‘We know.’” (Schnapp has more than 31 million TikTok followers, and his frequent use of the social media platform was poked fun at when he and co-star Maya Hawke appeared on The Tonight Show.)
Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas
“Back to business,” the Thom Browne Instagram account posted on Friday, a day after a New York jury sided with the label in a trademark infringement suit filed by the sportswear megabrand Adidas. The caption accompanied a photo carousel of close-ups from the Thom Browne menswear show in Paris last summer: a slew of models’ pelvises adorned with red, white, and blue striped jockstraps.
Thom Browne Fights a Lawsuit While Wearing a Shorts Suit
If the idea of “shorts as formalwear” has enjoyed any sort of renaissance over the last few years, it is thanks to the American designer Thom Browne, whose signature shrunken short suits have turned Met Gala carpets, NBA tunnels, and global fashion weeks into notably leggy places. Tom Ford may have once banished shorts from the island of Manhattan, but Browne and his rowdy cadre of celebrity ambassadors brought them back to the city, surfing a wave of boyish gray twill accented with varying three-, four-, and five-bar stripes.
25 Tip-Top Menswear Deals to Cultivate a New You
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This time ‘round, we’ve dug up a luscious hoodie with a panoramic view, a mood-lifting pair of derbies, a whale of a coat, and 22 more incredible menswear deals. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
How Cormega Preserved '90s Rap Realness on His New Album
Hip-hop mogul Marley Marl once dubbed Cormega “the original gangsta rapper from Queensbridge'' for his starkly lyrical accounts of life in Queens, NY’s Queensbridge Houses, the largest housing project on Earth. A magic combination of raw street energy and poeticism made his 2001 debut album The Realness an instant classic, cementing his status as a peer to the likes of Nas, Mobb Deep and other gritty ‘90s-era street rappers. Now, more than twenty years later, he’s returned with not just a new album (his sixth), but one that is a sequel to his seminal project: The Realness II.
Don Cheadle Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Don Cheadle breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 'Hotel Rwanda,' 'Ocean's Eleven,' 'Ocean's Twelve,' 'Ocean's Thirteen,' 'Devil in a Blue Dress,' 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' 'Boogie Nights,' 'Don Cheadle is Captain Planet,' 'Crash,' 'Traffic' and 'White Noise.'. WHITE NOISE is available on...
Adam Sandler, Unofficial Uggs Ambassador, Gives Bella Hadid a Run for Her Money
Whenever it seems the actor Adam Sandler has achieved Maximum Sandler Fit, featuring a dizzyingly comfortable combination of athletic clothes and high-leisure vacation wear, he always manages to one-up himself. “You are your own best competition,” or however the appropriate idiom goes. This week, Sandler went on a...
Get the Skinny on Gucci’s New Menswear Era
It’s arguably the biggest job opening in fashion, and has been the subject of fevered speculation for months: who will take the creative reins at Gucci? Ever since Alessandro Michele exited in November following a blockbuster reign, fans and followers have had the Italian powerhouse’s Fall-Winter 2023 menswear show circled in bright red ink on their calendars. The last time there was a creative interregnum at Gucci, eight years ago, the January men’s presentation served as Michele’s coming-out party. Down to the second the lights went out on Friday at the brand’s auditorium on the outskirts of Milan, guests were swapping theories about what we were about to witness. An evolution of Michele’s romantic, maximalist vision? Or a swerve in a bold new aesthetic direction?
Justin Bieber Wore a Giant Crochet Blanket for a Sushi Date Night
Justin Bieber is one of Hollywood’s keenest stunt dressers. Having spent over half of his life in the spotlight, for better and for worse, Biebs and his longtime stylist, Karla Welch, have cracked the code on how to parlay dressing like someone’s “skate-rat kid brother” into a steady source of media attention. Because who among us hasn’t succumbed to the lure of a “He wore WHAT?” headline? Certainly not ye who clicked on this article.
