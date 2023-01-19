Panthers G Austin Corbett undergoes successful knee surgery

The road to recovery is going to be a rough one for Carolina Panthers starting right guard Austin Corbett. Nonetheless, it begins now.

As reported by Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte on Thursday morning, Corbett has undergone successful surgery on his left knee. The five-year veteran tore his ACL in the regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 8.

Corbett signed with the Panthers this past offseason, on a three-year deal worth $26.25 million. He had spent his first four campaigns between the Cleveland Browns, who selected him atop the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, and the Los Angeles Rams, where he was a part of the 2021 Super Bowl champion squad.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound hog molly had himself a solid first season in Carolina. Prior to his early exit in Week 18, Corbett played in every single offensive snap for the Panthers during 2022.

He finished up with a career-high pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus (76.2) and a 75-percent run block win rate—the seventh-highest mark amongst all guards.