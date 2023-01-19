Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
OIG audit finds 7-year-old IT vulnerability at Alabama VA hospital
Auditors found a "high-risk vulnerability" at Tuscaloosa (Ala.) VA Medical Center that hasn't been remediated since 2015, according to a Jan. 18 report from the VA Office of Inspector General. Auditors, who began examining Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in May, say they didn't find any evidence to suggest that there...
beckershospitalreview.com
Unsafe medical devices make it to market without testing, Yale study finds
The FDA routinely authorizes new medical devices that are similar to previously approved products without requiring clinical testing. This practice, known as the 501(k) pathway and authorized by a legal loophole in the approval process, puts unsafe medical devices on the market, according to a Jan. 19 New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University study.
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare ransomware attacks cause patient deaths, health IT security experts say
Healthcare ransomware attacks are causing patient deaths, according to a new survey of 579 cybersecurity professionals. Here are seven things to know from the Jan. 18 study from the Ponemon Institute research group and cybersecurity firm Censinet, which surveyed IT experts from hospitals, health systems, physician groups and payers:. 1....
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacist-led protocols could improve patient sedation outcomes
Researchers found patients have worse outcomes when put under early deep sedation in the intensive care unit, but pharmacist-led protocols could help. The retrospective study, conducted from March to August 2020 and published in Critical Care, found that of 391 patients studied, 72.4 percent experienced early deep sedation. Deep sedation patients experienced fewer ventilator-, ICU- and hospital-free days, and 30.4 percent mortality compared with 11.1 percent mortality for light sedation.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 largest independent hospitals in America
Of the approximately 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. that remain unaffiliated with a larger integrated system, the 10 largest of these independent hospitals make up nearly 7,000 beds alone. The data comes from Definitive Healthcare, which identified the top 10 largest independent hospitals by the number of staffed beds. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 states slide nurse-staffing mandates on the table
Three states have recently proposed staffing ratios, which would limit the number of patients a nurse could be assigned at once. The majority of nurses agree that hospitals are understaffed — and if they continue to suffer under high patient loads, up to 75 percent could flee the profession.
beckershospitalreview.com
RSV can significantly harm long-term health in adults over 50, Mayo study finds
Adults over 50 who contract respiratory syncytial virus are at a more serious risk for long-term health effects, according to a study published in JAMA Jan. 20, led by Mayo Clinic physicians Young Juhn, MD, Chung Wi, MD, and Paul Takahashi, MD. The research collected data from 2,326 participants over...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 organizations launching nursing programs
Here are five organizations opening or expanding nursing programs:. Note: This list is not exhaustive. To add a program to this list, please email Mariah Taylor at m.taylor@beckershealthcare.com. Indianapolis-based Marian University's school of nursing and Ascension St. Vincent are partnering to address nursing shortages in Indiana. University of Phoenix college...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems zeroing in on exec teams
At least five health systems announced changes to executive ranks since Dec. 1. The changes come as hospitals continue to grapple with financial challenges, leading some organizations to cut jobs and implement other operational adjustments. Changes to executive ranks include reorganizing executive responsibilities and executive appointments. The following changes were...
beckershospitalreview.com
48% of physicians are happy at work, survey finds
Physicians' happiness fell amid the pandemic and is not rebounding easily, according to Medscape's 2023 Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report. The report is based on survey responses from 9,175 U.S.-based physicians in 29 specialties polled last year between June 28 and Oct. 3. Four report findings:. 1. Fifty-nine percent of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Study pinpoints risk factors of long COVID-19
Patients who experience long COVID-19 are at higher risk for pulmonary, diabetes, neurological and mental health encounters six months after the onset of initial infection, a study published Jan. 18 has found. The increase in the frequency of healthcare encounters involving post-COVID-19 conditions can "present a major burden to patients...
beckershospitalreview.com
Moffitt Cancer Center develops pancreatic cancer outcomes tool
Moffitt Cancer Center researchers developed a tool aimed at guiding treatment and improving care for patients with prostate cancer. The questionnaire, called the "Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy-Radionuclide Therapy," is a 15-question survey that prompts patients to report on the symptoms and side effects associated with prostate cancer therapies called radionuclide therapy.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems that recently chose Medline
Medline, a healthcare manufacturer and distribution company, has steadily scooped up supply contracts with hospital and health systems since June:. 1. Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center picked Medline as its primary supplier in a contract worth $30 million. 2. Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health tapped the company as its main vendor...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viral infections possibly linked to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, researchers say
National Institutes of Health researchers found a correlation between viral infections, including influenza, and neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Science reported Jan. 19. The study, published in Neuron, focused on 22 associations found between viral infections and neurodegenerative disorders after analyzing electronic medical records from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Adena to cut 69 positions, send 340 employees to Ensemble amid restructuring
Adena Health System is eliminating 69 positions — 1.6 percent of its workforce — and sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll in a move President and CEO Jeff Graham hopes will boost the health system's financial stability. "Simply put, Adena’s finances need to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon is hiring for these 6 healthcare jobs
Even as it has been laying off tens of thousands of employees, Amazon has pledged to continue pursuing its healthcare business. Here are six healthcare jobs the tech giant is hiring for:. 1. Controlled Substance Compliance Manager, Amazon Pharmacy: Will oversee the controlled substance compliance program and integrity team. 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
12 healthcare systems with affirmed credit ratings
The following hospital and healthcare systems have experienced affirmed credit ratings in recent weeks as their operating performance continues to hold up relatively well in a sustained difficult market:. Baptist Health Care (Pensacola, Fla.): While its "thinner financial profile" may raise concern, the system had its rating affirmed at "BBB"...
beckershospitalreview.com
Daxian ransomware poses critical threat to healthcare, AHA cyber chief says
The most pressing ransomware variant facing healthcare today is Daixin, according to American Hospital Association's Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk John Riggi, SC Media reported Jan. 19. Daixin is a ransomware and data extortion group that has been active since at least June. The group targets the public health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital healthcare community builds 'an endless table' for women
A new digital community is booting up and aims to be a launching pad for women in the healthcare industry. IDEAL for Healthcare — which stands for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Alliance in Leadership — formed the platform to encourage people to elevate one another and accelerate progress for women in the healthcare industry, according to a Jan. 20 news release shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mount Sinai spinoff that aims to predict autism, ALS from a strand of hair gets $16M
A spinoff of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System that aims to predict autism in babies using a single strand of hair has raised $16 million in series A funding. LinusBio is developing a platform to identify precision exposome biomarkers for such conditions as pediatric cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, psychosis, schizophrenia, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.
Comments / 0