Read full article on original website
Related
The Valley Reporter
Take Me Back: An anecdotal history of the Mad River Valley
Happy New Year! For many this particular holiday is a time of reflection, and I am consistently one of those people. Looking back, I’m startled to realize that I’ve been working on this column for almost two years. It all started when the publishing world stopped short as the pandemic wound up. My third and fourth novels were being shopped by my agent, but nobody we contacted was buying anything as they couldn’t print the books they already had. (Both novels will come out this summer). In the isolation of the COVID-19 lockdown it became apparent that it’s very important to me to write every day. Perhaps it became even more important, in those lonely times, to have readers who could give me feedback.
The Valley Reporter
MRPVD partners meeting – towns should share Waitsfield wastewater costs
Municipal leaders in Warren and Fayston feel their towns should share in the costs of developing a municipal wastewater system in Waitsfield, arguing that Waitsfield is The Valley’s downtown and doing so would allow more infill and residential development where it should be constructed. That was one takeaway from...
The Valley Reporter
Singer-songwriter Madigan Linnane draws inspiration from The Valley
Madigan Linnane, 20, has been playing guitar since she was 8 and started writing songs when she was 10. She said she has loved singing all her life. She released a Christmas single in 2016 and released her first album, “Beautiful Me,” in 2019. She is hoping to put together another album in the coming year, while studying music at Berklee College of Music in Boston. She is majoring in songwriting and music business and hopes to continue writing and performing music. “I would love to keep songwriting as part of my life,” she said.
Comments / 0