Happy New Year! For many this particular holiday is a time of reflection, and I am consistently one of those people. Looking back, I’m startled to realize that I’ve been working on this column for almost two years. It all started when the publishing world stopped short as the pandemic wound up. My third and fourth novels were being shopped by my agent, but nobody we contacted was buying anything as they couldn’t print the books they already had. (Both novels will come out this summer). In the isolation of the COVID-19 lockdown it became apparent that it’s very important to me to write every day. Perhaps it became even more important, in those lonely times, to have readers who could give me feedback.

WARREN, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO