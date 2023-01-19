'Patients are going to die': Hospital access meltdown in Central California leaves officials in search of solutions

Read full article on original website
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
One person shot, another assaulted in attempted robbery at a Fresno County massage spa
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting near Tarpey Village.
clovisroundup.com
Attempted Robbery leaves one shot and in critical condition
January 22, 2023: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery by two male suspects that left one shot and injured near Tarpey Village. On January 21st, Saturday night around 7:30, Clovis Police Department and Fresno County deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim in a shopping area on Clovis and Griffith Avenues.
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Thursday following the death of Marcelino Hernandez, 53. According to deputies, Hernandez was originally from Mexico and moved to Madera County about 10 years ago. He was found dead at his...
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in high-speed crash in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a vehicle who died early Thursday morning following an attempted CHP traffic stop on Highway 180 has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. was the person who was killed after CHP attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway […]
IDENTIFIED: Young woman in fatal head-on collision in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 22-year-old woman who was killed after being involved in a head-on collision in Merced has been identified as Sinthia Fernandez of San Jose, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, Thursday morning Fernandez was driving southbound on Gurr Road along with a 24-year-old man […]
Victim of anti-Asian harassment in Fresno reflects on experience as hate crimes rise statewide
A little over a year ago, a Fresno man was at a local restaurant with his wife eating breakfast when they became targets of racial harassment.
New photos released of suspects in southeast Fresno strip mall fire
New images have been released of two suspects accused of starting a fire that tore through six businesses in southeast Fresno earlier this month.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Runner-up in California Senate race decided by .000095 percentage points gives up
A day after being asked to concede, Republican challenger David Shepard threw in the towel in one of the closest state Legislature races in history. A recount in Fresno, Kern, Tulare and Kings counties whittled only nine votes from incumbent Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, in the 16th state Senate District race.
KMJ
Fresno High Stabbing Was Actually Self-defense, According To Police
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
thelawnhomecare.com
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
GV Wire
Valley Drug Trafficking Goes ‘From Bad to Worse.’ Leaders Vow Crackdown on Fentanyl Crisis.
With more than 150 people dying daily in America from overdoses related to synthetic opioids, Central Valley leaders are stepping up efforts to put fentanyl traffickers behind bars. At a news conference Thursday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Fresno, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said that over the last 20...
Red Cross volunteers needed for flood recovery efforts in Merced County
The American Red Cross is offering assistance to those impacted by the widespread flooding in Merced County.
Head-on collision in Merced leaves one dead, CHP says
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in Merced after being involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Merced, according to California Highway Patrol. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., authorities received a call in regards to a head-on collision, according to officials. Investigators say they determined a 22-year-old female was driving southbound on […]
Road reopens after water main break in west central Fresno
Brawley Avenue has reopened after a water main break flooded the road Saturday.
Man hospitalized after rollover crash in north Fresno, officers say
A man is in the hospital following a rollover crash in north Fresno.
GV Wire
7-Eleven’s No Heaven for One Fresno Councilman
The 7-Eleven near Fresno City Hall can be a busy place. Too busy for one city councilman. During Thursday’s meeting, Miguel Arias used his council report time to bash the convenience store’s operation. David Taub. Politics 101. “It’s a textbook case of a business that’s clearly violating the...
Man hit and killed by car during fight in southeast Fresno, police say
Investigators say some witnesses reported seeing the driver doing donuts in the intersection leading up to the crash.
AOL Corp
Free from rain storms, Valley about to get cold. Here’s how low temps will be in Fresno
For nearly a month, it’s been all about the rain as one storm after another moved across California bringing with it major floods, power outages and traffic problems. That should change this weekend. The National Weather Service calls for a break in the precipitation in Fresno as a small...
