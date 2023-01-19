ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Santa Fe officer sues his department over K-9 attack

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Department officer is suing his own department after he says his face was disfigured by a police dog during a demonstration. The lawsuit claims the K9 has a history of biting people in the head. Santa Fe police officer Damian...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho to open new quality of life center in Enchanted Hills area

RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in I-40 shooting set to stand trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of killing another on I-40 is set to begin Monday. Donald Duquette is accused of shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz in 2019 while he was driving along I-40 in his work truck. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

