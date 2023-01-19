Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
State wants Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors to stay in custody
The state filed a motion for pretrial detention that argued no one should have to live in fear of someone driving a car through their home and firing a gun at them.
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Santa Fe officer sues his department over K-9 attack
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Department officer is suing his own department after he says his face was disfigured by a police dog during a demonstration. The lawsuit claims the K9 has a history of biting people in the head. Santa Fe police officer Damian...
KRQE News 13
Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Jose Trujillo on January 3, the agency had no idea they were starting to unravel the case that would become a national headline. Trujillo would lead them to the man behind the shootings at the homes of four democratic politicians.
Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
Man accepts plea deal for shooting at family in Albuquerque
A man has pleaded guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.
State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting during traffic stop
One police officer involved was fired, but the other one kept his job.
Trial begins for Albuquerque man accused of I-40 murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who shot and killed a driver at the Big-I for no apparent reason, is now on trial. Donald Duquette is facing life in prison for what police say was a meth-fueled crime. Prosecutors told the jury that Donald Duquette knew exactly what he was doing when he shot at […]
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road
SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious military memorabilia near ABQ Sunport
"I immediately realized the truck was gone, immediately like the panic set in. I didn't know what to think."
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival
[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
KRQE News 13
Rio Rancho to open new quality of life center in Enchanted Hills area
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-to-open-new-quality-of-life-center-in-enchanted-hills-area/. Rio Rancho to open new quality of life center in …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-to-open-new-quality-of-life-center-in-enchanted-hills-area/. State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting …. Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-to-pay-160k-to-children-that-experienced-shooting-during-traffic-stop/. City of Deming helping reduce cost of natural gas. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/city-of-deming-helping-reduce-cost-of-natural-gas/. Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico …
Police search for suspect in attempted carjacking near UNM
Details are limited, but there is a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
KRQE News 13
Man accused in I-40 shooting set to stand trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for the man accused of killing another on I-40 is set to begin Monday. Donald Duquette is accused of shooting and killing Jose Reuben Diaz in 2019 while he was driving along I-40 in his work truck. According to a criminal complaint, Duquette...
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country. Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in...
VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
APD’s Homicide Unit investigating death Wednesday afternoon
Details on the case are limited at this time.
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday with all-star concert
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 28, with a presale starting on Wednesday.
Santa Fe school district creates initiative after rise in non-English-speaking students
“I can feel the struggle of my students because me, personally, I'm not a native English speaker, so I can see how they struggle,” said Villegas.
Comments / 0