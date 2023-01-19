ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Looking ahead to WVU baseball’s 2023 schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University baseball players and coaches wake up Monday morning, just 25 days will separate them from Opening Day of the 2023 regular season. As is customary, West Virginia will begin the season on the road, and won’t play at home until 19 days...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 23 West Virginia falls to No. 12 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite winning the first bout of the day, the West Virginia University wrestling team closed out the weekend with a 28-7 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State inside Gallagher Iba Arena on Sunday. The Mountaineers (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU smothers Texas Tech at home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia women’s basketball held off the Texas Tech Lady Raiders for a gritty 67-57 on Saturday at the Mountaineers’ WVU Coliseum. Jayla Hemingway and JJ Quinerly logged double-doubles as they combined for 20 rebounds as the Mountaineers held the Lady Raiders to just 13 percent from behind the arc. That strong defensive effort outweighed a rough offensive performance from WVU in which it converted just 32 percent of its shot attempts.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU drops tight fight with No. 7 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back to the drawing board after falling to No. 7 Texas 69-61 at the WVU Coliseum. The contest was tight as neither team led the game by more than single digits throughout the contest. Familiar issues for WVU came to the top, however, as the Longhorns pulled away late after capitalizing on Mountaineer turnovers and defensive miscues.
AUSTIN, TX
WTRF

WVU alum joins Red Sox organization as minor league coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former West Virginia baseball player has joined the coaching ranks in one of the most well-known organizations in Major League Baseball. Chase Illig, a former Mountaineer catcher, announced Saturday that he has joined the Boston Red Sox organization as a coach in the club’s minor league system.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU Returns to Morgantown for Annual Alumni Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game is a Gold Rush, and all fans are...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU adds Blaine Stewart as tight ends coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Blaine Stewart has joined the West Virginia football staff as the Mountaineers’ newest tight ends coach, Neal Brown announced Friday. Stewart is WVU’s second staff addition of the offseason after the onboarding of wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. With the signing, Sean Reagan will return to his original post as quarterbacks coach after leading the tight ends room for one season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders

Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU tennis opens spring slate at Penn/Temple

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University tennis team will open its spring slate on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Mountaineers travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to face Penn and Temple. The Mountaineers will first face Penn, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, while competition against Temple begins at 5:30 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Park Wins Battle Of Top Teams

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park looked impressive Friday night in their 74-61 win over Cabell Midland, a meeting of the number two and three teams in the state. The Patriots led by seven after the first quarter and built that to an 18 point lead at the break 46-28. Lala Woods scored 21 points in […]
WHEELING, WV
wvusports.com

Mountaineer Hoops Legend Wells Finds Her Passion Off The Court

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sometimes it takes until retirement for some people to figure out what they really want to do with their lives. In the case of Georgeann Wells, women's basketball's slam dunk queen, her lifelong dream was to become a chef, at least that's what she once told her coach, the late Kittie Blakemore.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy