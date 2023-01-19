Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WTRF
Looking ahead to WVU baseball’s 2023 schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University baseball players and coaches wake up Monday morning, just 25 days will separate them from Opening Day of the 2023 regular season. As is customary, West Virginia will begin the season on the road, and won’t play at home until 19 days...
WTRF
No. 23 West Virginia falls to No. 12 Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite winning the first bout of the day, the West Virginia University wrestling team closed out the weekend with a 28-7 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State inside Gallagher Iba Arena on Sunday. The Mountaineers (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after...
WTRF
Alumni players provide pride, perspective for current WVU women’s basketball hoopers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s crew continued its recent hot streak Saturday, as it secured its fourth win in the last five games by defeating Texas Tech. The Mountaineers used a momentum swing in the latter stages of the third quarter to quell a Red Raider comeback and halt a second-straight second-half letdown.
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
WTRF
WVU smothers Texas Tech at home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia women’s basketball held off the Texas Tech Lady Raiders for a gritty 67-57 on Saturday at the Mountaineers’ WVU Coliseum. Jayla Hemingway and JJ Quinerly logged double-doubles as they combined for 20 rebounds as the Mountaineers held the Lady Raiders to just 13 percent from behind the arc. That strong defensive effort outweighed a rough offensive performance from WVU in which it converted just 32 percent of its shot attempts.
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
WTRF
WVU drops tight fight with No. 7 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back to the drawing board after falling to No. 7 Texas 69-61 at the WVU Coliseum. The contest was tight as neither team led the game by more than single digits throughout the contest. Familiar issues for WVU came to the top, however, as the Longhorns pulled away late after capitalizing on Mountaineer turnovers and defensive miscues.
WTRF
WVU alum joins Red Sox organization as minor league coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former West Virginia baseball player has joined the coaching ranks in one of the most well-known organizations in Major League Baseball. Chase Illig, a former Mountaineer catcher, announced Saturday that he has joined the Boston Red Sox organization as a coach in the club’s minor league system.
WTRF
WVU Returns to Morgantown for Annual Alumni Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game is a Gold Rush, and all fans are...
WTRF
WVU adds Blaine Stewart as tight ends coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Blaine Stewart has joined the West Virginia football staff as the Mountaineers’ newest tight ends coach, Neal Brown announced Friday. Stewart is WVU’s second staff addition of the offseason after the onboarding of wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. With the signing, Sean Reagan will return to his original post as quarterbacks coach after leading the tight ends room for one season.
WTRF
WVU hoops on the bubble for NCAA Tournament, according to projection
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — March is still a long way away, but the latest NCAA Tournament projections favor WVU men’s basketball, despite the team’s recent losing streak to open Big 12 play. As of Friday morning, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has WVU slotted as one of the “last four...
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders
Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
WTRF
No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: WVU...
WTRF
WVU tennis opens spring slate at Penn/Temple
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University tennis team will open its spring slate on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Mountaineers travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to face Penn and Temple. The Mountaineers will first face Penn, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, while competition against Temple begins at 5:30 p.m.
Park Wins Battle Of Top Teams
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park looked impressive Friday night in their 74-61 win over Cabell Midland, a meeting of the number two and three teams in the state. The Patriots led by seven after the first quarter and built that to an 18 point lead at the break 46-28. Lala Woods scored 21 points in […]
West Virginia hires Bill Stewart's son as football assistant coach
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown announced that the program signed Blaine Stewart as its new tight ends coach heading into the 2023 season. Stewart is the son of Bill Stewart, the respected late former West Virginia head coach who went 28-12 in three seasons, and who died in 2012. "Blaine ...
wvusports.com
Mountaineer Hoops Legend Wells Finds Her Passion Off The Court
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sometimes it takes until retirement for some people to figure out what they really want to do with their lives. In the case of Georgeann Wells, women's basketball's slam dunk queen, her lifelong dream was to become a chef, at least that's what she once told her coach, the late Kittie Blakemore.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Comments / 0