Procter & Gamble booked a $3.9 billion profit and beat Wall Street expectations in its latest quarter, but its stock dipped in early trading Thursday as it also disclosed a sales drop of 1 percent.

In the latest period ending Dec. 31, total sales hit $20.8 billion, despite a 6% decline in sales volume (the number of units sold) and a 6% hit from unfavorable currency rates. The Cincinnati-based consumer giant , which produces such household staples at Tide laundry detergent and Gillette razors , made up for lost sales by raising prices 10% from the same period in late 2021.

The latest pricing increase topped the 9% hike during the July-September quarter and the 8% increase in the April-June quarter. Prices also rose 4% for the fiscal year ended last June 30. P&G said the price increases reflected the company’s higher commodity and other material costs that have risen with inflation .

"We delivered solid results in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 in what continues to be a very difficult cost and operating environment," said CEO Jon Moeller , in a statement.

Shares of P&G stock dropped as low as $142.74, down 2.5% on Thursday.

Updating its guidance for the fiscal year, P&G said its total sales would be flat or down 1% versus a previous forecast that said sales would slip 1% to 3%. The company reaffirmed its previous annual earnings forecast ranging between flat to 4% growth.

The maker of Pampers diapers, Pantene shampoo, Crest toothpaste and dozens of other consumer products , P&G employs 10,000 workers in Greater Cincinnati and 106,000 worldwide.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: P&G sales slip as prices rise