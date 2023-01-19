ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

P&G sales slip as prices rise

By Alexander Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZFYK_0kKATg2W00

Procter & Gamble booked a $3.9 billion profit and beat Wall Street expectations in its latest quarter, but its stock dipped in early trading Thursday as it also disclosed a sales drop of 1 percent.

In the latest period ending Dec. 31, total sales hit $20.8 billion, despite a 6% decline in sales volume (the number of units sold) and a 6% hit from unfavorable currency rates. The Cincinnati-based consumer giant , which produces such household staples at Tide laundry detergent and Gillette razors , made up for lost sales by raising prices 10% from the same period in late 2021.

The latest pricing increase topped the 9% hike during the July-September quarter and the 8% increase in the April-June quarter. Prices also rose 4% for the fiscal year ended last June 30. P&G said the price increases reflected the company’s higher commodity and other material costs that have risen with inflation .

"We delivered solid results in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 in what continues to be a very difficult cost and operating environment," said CEO Jon Moeller , in a statement.

Shares of P&G stock dropped as low as $142.74, down 2.5% on Thursday.

Updating its guidance for the fiscal year, P&G said its total sales would be flat or down 1% versus a previous forecast that said sales would slip 1% to 3%. The company reaffirmed its previous annual earnings forecast ranging between flat to 4% growth.

The maker of Pampers diapers, Pantene shampoo, Crest toothpaste and dozens of other consumer products , P&G employs 10,000 workers in Greater Cincinnati and 106,000 worldwide.

For the latest on P&G, Kroger, Fifth Third Bank and Cincinnati business, follow @alexcoolidge on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: P&G sales slip as prices rise

Comments / 0

Related
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy