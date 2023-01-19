Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley halftime talk sparks Lakers to improbable win
The Lakers responded to guard Patrick Beverley's message to "turn our swag up," executing one of the biggest turnarounds in franchise history on Sunday night in Portland.
Friday basketball results include MHCA winning 2 of 3 at Mountain Grove Christian
Mountain Home Christian Academy came away with two wins as they played three basketball games Friday against another group of Eagles at Mountain Grove Christian. Mountain Home Christian took the varsity boys’ game 78-69. Kolby Woods led Mountain Home Christian with 28 points and 14 rebounds, Jordan Woods scored 23 points and grabbed 15 boards, and Riley Peglar added 14 points.
Top 10 ranked girls teams Weatherford, Kingfisher clash for Buckle of the Wheatbelt championship
By Josh Jennings Photo of Kingfisher's Addy Matthews KINGFISHER - Weatherford and Kingfisher each dominated their semifinal games on Friday and will meet in the championship game of the Buckle of the Wheatbelt tournament. The game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, in what is a Top 10 ...
