Friday basketball results include MHCA winning 2 of 3 at Mountain Grove Christian

Mountain Home Christian Academy came away with two wins as they played three basketball games Friday against another group of Eagles at Mountain Grove Christian. Mountain Home Christian took the varsity boys’ game 78-69. Kolby Woods led Mountain Home Christian with 28 points and 14 rebounds, Jordan Woods scored 23 points and grabbed 15 boards, and Riley Peglar added 14 points.
