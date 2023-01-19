Mississippi lieutenant governor details plan to help hospitals 'not just next year, but for the next generation'

Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Arizona governor allocates $9.7M to address staffing at state hospital
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' 2023-24 budget proposal would provide $9.7 million to Arizona State Hospital to improve staffing and operations. Arizona State Hospital operates a 260-bed facility in Phoenix and provides long-term inpatient psychiatric care to individuals who have a serious mental illness and are undergoing court-ordered treatment. The funding...
beckershospitalreview.com
Colorado issues report on hospital profits; health systems say it's out of date
The back and forth continues. Colorado authorities produced data to back up claims Governor Jared Polis made this week in his State of the State address that local hospitals are overcharging patients and sitting on significant cash reserves. Hospitals and health systems in the state say the data is old and does not reflect the current strains they are under.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Mexico attorney general investigating Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services
The New Mexico attorney general's office is investigating Gallup-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services, NBC affiliate KOB reported Jan. 19. A representative from the office told the news outlet that the investigation can be triggered by "any number of factors, including failure to comply with registration requirements." The health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Washington hospitals project $3.5B loss by end of fiscal year
Washington hospitals are projecting between a $3.5 and $4 billion operating loss by the end of the fiscal year as the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic proves to be immensely damaging for hospital revenue in the state, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported Jan. 20. More than half of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio hospital to build specialty pharmacy program
Knox Community Hospital partnered with pharmacy solutions company CarepathRx on Jan. 19 to help create the Mount Vernon, Ohio-based hospital's specialty pharmacy program. The yearslong collaboration will focus on services including compliance and accreditation assistance, managed care contracting and full back-office provisions, according to a CarepathRx news release. Knox Community Hospital said it plans to serve its first specialty pharmacy patient by mid-2023.
beckershospitalreview.com
How profitable are California's 1-star hospitals?
California holds more hospitals than any other state, and CMS rated 22 of them with one star, based on five quality categories. Despite the undesirable distinction, most of them appear to be profitable, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp tops the list.
beckershospitalreview.com
Lawmakers go after UPMC
Two Pennsylvania lawmakers are setting their sights on UPMC, elevating allegations published in a report from the American Economic Liberties Project that accuses the Pittsburgh-based health system of building a monopoly. The American Economic Liberties Project, a nonpartisan organization established in 2020, published an 18-page report on the nonprofit health...
