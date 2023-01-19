Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Tiny Little D.C. Has More Green Buildings Than Most States
One reason D.C. has so many green buildings is the presence of the federal government. The District has long been a leader in terms of green buildings — buildings that highly efficient and require little energy to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. In 2022, D.C. certified more green building square footage than any state — ten times more, in fact, than the closest competitor.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette
Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
To build taller, or not? DC once again grapples with the question
A debate over increasing the height limit of buildings in the District is heating up once again.
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Holding Crime Summit With Neighborhood Leaders
Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials will meet with community leaders from across the city Saturday to discuss ways to end the violence continuing to put safety and peace of mind at risk in D.C. “Shootings on a nightly basis, helicopters, carjackings, a lot of auto thefts in our neighborhood,...
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
Georgetown Voice
Student tutors rise to meet evolving needs at motel-turned-migrant shelter
The Days Inn in northeast D.C. has two stars on Yelp. Recent reviewers warn of mold, flickering lights, and cockroaches. The motel served as emergency overflow shelter for families experiencing homelessness for years, but in 2020, the city ended this contract after complaints about the poor conditions and security of the building. Nevertheless, the city deemed it an appropriate place to temporarily house migrant families; last year, as buses full of migrants arrived in D.C. from the southern border, the Department of Human Services started a new contract at the Days Inn to house them.
Hoya
Mayor Bowser Reveals New Economic Plan for D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced D.C.’s economic goals for the next five years on Jan. 9. The economic development plan, known as the “Comeback Plan,” highlights six major areas in which to achieve economic growth...
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
Georgetown Voice
Antisemitic pamphlets the latest in targeted hate speech against Jewish students
Content warning: This article references antisemitism and anti-Black and Islamophobic rhetoric. Jo Matta (CAS ’23) was running home before Rangila when she noticed a stack of newspapers on the floor of Walsh. Despite being in a rush, an image featured on the papers caused her to double back. “All...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Turkey Thicket Playground – Washington, D.C.
Turkey Thicket Playground is located at 1100 Michigan Ave NE in Washington, D.C. The playground is beside the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center. The playground is large, and includes several different sections. There’s the main section which includes the train play structure, and several building structures for play. The train...
Restaurants prepare for Initiative 82
Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.
Gallaudet University
Robbie Cheatham dies; key figure in Miller case
Robbie D, Cheatham, a 1956 alumna of Kendall School, passed away on December 20, 2022. She was one of five Black Deaf children who were plaintiffs in the landmark Miller v. District of Columbia Board of Education case in 1952 that gave Black Deaf children the right to be educated at Kendall School. She was the only female in this group of five Black Deaf students who benefitted from the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Many other Black Deaf students benefited as well.
Would Arlington County’s Missing Middle Zoning Plan Make Homes More Affordable?
Dueling signs dot Arlington County these days, as residents debate the zoning reform proposal. The Arlington County Board may take an important step on Saturday towards approving a significant — and controversial — zoning change. The Board will consider moving forward into the final phase of crafting zoning...
Bird Scooters Appeals To Courts After DDOT Rejected Its Permit Request
Bird, a company that has operated electric scooters in D.C. since 2018, is going to the courts in hopes the judiciary will overturn the District Department of Transportation’s decision to not allow them to operate in the city in 2023. The company filed a petition for review with the...
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
D.C. Lawmakers Override Bowser’s Veto Of Criminal Code Rewrite, Decry ‘Fear-Mongering’ Around Bill
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a sweeping overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code, with multiple lawmakers decrying what they called “fear-mongering” and “dangerous rhetoric” around the issue of public safety in the city. The 12-1 vote...
WTOP
College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides
College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 2