Washington, DC

DCist

Tiny Little D.C. Has More Green Buildings Than Most States

One reason D.C. has so many green buildings is the presence of the federal government. The District has long been a leader in terms of green buildings — buildings that highly efficient and require little energy to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. In 2022, D.C. certified more green building square footage than any state — ten times more, in fact, than the closest competitor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette

Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Mayor Holding Crime Summit With Neighborhood Leaders

Mayor Muriel Bowser and District officials will meet with community leaders from across the city Saturday to discuss ways to end the violence continuing to put safety and peace of mind at risk in D.C. “Shootings on a nightly basis, helicopters, carjackings, a lot of auto thefts in our neighborhood,...
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Student tutors rise to meet evolving needs at motel-turned-migrant shelter

The Days Inn in northeast D.C. has two stars on Yelp. Recent reviewers warn of mold, flickering lights, and cockroaches. The motel served as emergency overflow shelter for families experiencing homelessness for years, but in 2020, the city ended this contract after complaints about the poor conditions and security of the building. Nevertheless, the city deemed it an appropriate place to temporarily house migrant families; last year, as buses full of migrants arrived in D.C. from the southern border, the Department of Human Services started a new contract at the Days Inn to house them.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

Mayor Bowser Reveals New Economic Plan for D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced D.C.’s economic goals for the next five years on Jan. 9. The economic development plan, known as the “Comeback Plan,” highlights six major areas in which to achieve economic growth...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
Georgetown Voice

Antisemitic pamphlets the latest in targeted hate speech against Jewish students

Content warning: This article references antisemitism and anti-Black and Islamophobic rhetoric. Jo Matta (CAS ’23) was running home before Rangila when she noticed a stack of newspapers on the floor of Walsh. Despite being in a rush, an image featured on the papers caused her to double back. “All...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Turkey Thicket Playground – Washington, D.C.

Turkey Thicket Playground is located at 1100 Michigan Ave NE in Washington, D.C. The playground is beside the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center. The playground is large, and includes several different sections. There’s the main section which includes the train play structure, and several building structures for play. The train...
WASHINGTON, DC
Gallaudet University

Robbie Cheatham dies; key figure in Miller case

Robbie D, Cheatham, a 1956 alumna of Kendall School, passed away on December 20, 2022. She was one of five Black Deaf children who were plaintiffs in the landmark Miller v. District of Columbia Board of Education case in 1952 that gave Black Deaf children the right to be educated at Kendall School. She was the only female in this group of five Black Deaf students who benefitted from the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Many other Black Deaf students benefited as well.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
BOWIE, MD
DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

College students in DC area have new way to pay for Metro rides

College students who use the U-Pass SmarTrip card can now make their experience riding Metrorail and Metrobus more convenient. Students attending participating universities can now add their U-Pass SmarTrip card to their virtual Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple watches. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the new feature...
WASHINGTON, DC
