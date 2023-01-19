Read full article on original website
JUST IN: Michigan Football Assistant Terminated
In a strange and unexpected turn of events, Michigan Football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been terminated from his position with the program.
Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's loss to TCU
Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on the season Saturday afternoon with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. KU trailed by as many as 25 during the game. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Oregon trying to hold off USC to secure its fifth straight top recruiting class in the Pac-12
As the final weekends of the 2023 recruiting season play out, the Oregon Ducks are trying to hold on to the Pac-12's best recruiting class for an Oregon record fifth straight.
Heupel checks on five-star QB target
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
NC State F DJ Burns on Terquavion Smith injury, loss at UNC
NC State forward DJ Burns spoke with members of the media following NC State's 80-69 loss at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Kevin Keatts on loss to UNC: ‘Never been involved with a game where a team has taken 39 free throws’
Chapel Hill, N.C. -- In undoubtedly the most physical game of the year for Kevin Keatts and his basketball team, the Wolfpack came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard falling to North Carolina 80-69 in a game where UNC attempted 39 free throws compared to N.C. State's 12.
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny shares heartfelt message upon leaving program
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny had the tough task of replacing a fan favorite in Rodrigo Blankenship. Podlesny handled that challenge admirably, and as he sets his sights on what’s next, he shared his thoughts on his time as a Bulldog. Podlesny shared a message on social media on Friday...
'I'm fine': Terquavion Smith, NC State provide updates after scary injury
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After suffering what appeared to be a scary injury to his elbow and neck, Terquavion Smith was carted off and taken to the hospital on Saturday night. The injury was suffered in the second half against North Carolina and resulted in Leaky Black being ejected due to a Flagrant 2 foul.
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Penn State Transfer Portal Recap: Lions add five players, say goodbye to several during postseason window
The postseason college football transfer portal closed Wednesday, completing a 45-day process that saw hundreds of athletes find new FBS homes. Players will once again be permitted to submit their names into the transfer portal during a span of April 15-30, which directly follows spring practices across America (Penn State hosts its Blue-White Game on April 15).
Texas A&M caught between a rock and a hard place in the transfer portal (VIP)
Texas A&M has signed just two players out of the NCAA transfer portal so far and on the surface it appears that the Aggies are unable to work the portal as effectively as other schools who are seemingly bringing in new guys every day. However, while the good news for the 2023 team is that A&M is bringing back the vast majority of its starting lineup that beat LSU, this also makes it tough for the program to attract a high number and high end transfers and Gigem 247 tells you why.
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
Matt Rhule walked into a gym, and then a heckuva show broke out
There was an awareness already by some that Nebraska's head football coach could pop into the gym. He wasn't coming alone either. Matt Rhule was with his assistants Evan Cooper and Bob Wager, the latter recognizable to everyone there. Wager had long been the football coach of the very high school the Husker staff was visiting.
Michigan Recruiting Insider Podcast: Impact of Weiss departure, more on Jadyn Davis
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich analyze the...
Rival Reaction: Illinois coach Brad Underwood talks Indiana's 80-65 win over Illinois
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood discusses Indiana's win over Illinois. It was a dominant road performance by the Hoosiers. Indiana moved to 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten with the victory. Also, Terrence Shannon Jr. talks about what went wrong for the Fighting Illini against Indiana.
Late Kick: Jim Harbaugh has earned an A approval rating as head coach of Michigan
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his approval rating of Jim Harbaugh as Michigan's head coach.
