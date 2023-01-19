Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Man charged in Mayfair quadruple shooting also linked to another deadly shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing several charges after investigators say he went on a weeks-long crime rampage in Philadelphia that included at least two deadly shooting that killed four people. Edwin Vargas, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Jan. 9 quadruple shooting in Mayfair that killed...
fox29.com
Police searching for 19-year-old wanted in connection with deadly Germantown stabbing
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced on Wednesday that they are searching for a 19-year-old woman who they say is wanted for a deadly stabbing in Germantown on Monday. Just before noon, police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street for reports of a person screaming. Upon arrival, responding officers say...
fox29.com
Burglary suspect is son of man convicted in Delaware officer's death
NEW CASTLE, Del. - The son of a man serving life in prison for killing a New Castle County police officer has been charged in a home invasion that resulted in a New Castle County police shooting and wounding his suspected accomplice. David Salasky III, 22, of New Castle, and...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested for Philadelphia quadruple shooting that killed 3
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a man linked to a deadly quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood two weeks ago where police say more than 50 shots were fired. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday for the shooting on Jan. 9 that claimed the lives of two teenagers...
fox29.com
3 charged in deadly armed robbery of Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Three men are facing murder charges in connection to a deadly armed robbery of a Philadelphia gas station market, authorities announced Wednesday. The arrests come a week after police say three masked men barged behind the counter of an ExxonMobil station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Jan. 17 and shot dead the 67-year-old clerk.
fox29.com
Police: More than a dozen shots fired at car in West Philadelphia, driver left injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver of a BMW sedan flagged down police on patrol in the area of 52nd and Vine just before 10 p.m. Police say the driver,...
fox29.com
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect in fatal shooting at Dunkin' parking lot in Logan
PHILADELPHIA - New video released by police captures the moment deadly shots were fired outside a Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Logan section earlier this month. A 27-year-old man was later found lying next to a Lincoln Towncar with the door open in the parking lot on the 4700 block of Broad Street on January 4.
fox29.com
Person of interest in custody after man, 65, found dead in New Castle County home, police say
CHRISTIANA FALLS, Del. - Police in New Castle County have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home, according to officials. Authorities say officers responded to the block of Verdi Circle in Christiana Falls on Tuesday just before midnight to conduct a welfare check. Police...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Police searching for suspects who attempted to rob West Philadelphia market at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify suspects caught on camera in a gunpoint robbery at a West Philadelphia market. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on January 18 just before 7 p.m. inside a market on the 900 block of...
fox29.com
Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University. Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m. According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio...
fox29.com
Pedestrian, biker killed in two separate hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
A pedestrian and a biker were killed in different hit-and-runs Sunday night, police said. Authorities released pictures of both vehicles wanted in the deadly crashes, hoping that someone will help them identify the driver.
fox29.com
Man in critical condition after being shot in Overbrook, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 11:40 p.m. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital,...
fox29.com
DA: Man, 21, critically injured after being shot during fight over football, girl in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - A West Chester man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition, authorities say. According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, 22-year-old Vaughn Yanko was charged with the shooting of a 21-year-old male. Police say the incident...
fox29.com
Video: Temple student slugged during suspected attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows a Temple University student slugged during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in North Philadelphia. The video shows the 21-year-old student back peddling down the sidewalk as a group of at least three alleged attackers follows him closely. The student extends his arms to keep the...
fox29.com
PSP: Search underway for suspects accused of stealing motorcycles worth more than $15K in Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the thefts of vehicles and a rifle from various properties in Montgomery County. According to the agency, State Police are investigating the thefts with the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. Troopers say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of January 13 into January...
fox29.com
Police investigating 2 deadly hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
Police are investigating two separate fatal hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
fox29.com
Local woman sent to jail in case of mistaken identity details 'terrible' experience
FOX 29's Alex Holley and Mike Jerrick speak with Julie Hudson, a Philadelphia woman who was arrested in a case of mistaken identity after a woman with the same name was charged with a crime in Texas. Hudson joins "Good Day Philadelphia" with her attorney Shaka Johnson.
fox29.com
More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia so far this year following record 2022
The Philadelphia Police Department shared updated data Tuesday that shows 1,220 cars stolen in the first 22 days of January. Last year, 14,684 vehicles were stolen, which was up from more than 10,000 in 2021, 9,000 in 2020, and 7,000 in 2019.
fox29.com
Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount
PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
fox29.com
Man critically injured after being stabbed in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man critically injured. Authorities say the stabbing occurred on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police say a man, who is currently listed as a John Doe, was stabbed once in the right shoulder.
