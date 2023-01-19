ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

3 charged in deadly armed robbery of Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA - Three men are facing murder charges in connection to a deadly armed robbery of a Philadelphia gas station market, authorities announced Wednesday. The arrests come a week after police say three masked men barged behind the counter of an ExxonMobil station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue Jan. 17 and shot dead the 67-year-old clerk.
Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University. Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m. According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio...
Man in critical condition after being shot in Overbrook, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 11:40 p.m. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital,...
Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount

PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
