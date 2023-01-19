Read full article on original website
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Turkish consumer confidence rises to 79.1 points in January
ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's consumer confidence index rose 4.6% to 79.1 points in January, official data showed on Monday, increasing again after a month with marked improvements in confidence for households and the economic situation.
