Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Being a student at Georgetown University has really been a blessing. I enjoy every moment of it, whether it’s going to class, being on the field , or just being in the environment itself. The teachers make it easy for me to feel like I belong because they go above and beyond to make sure I am comfortable in their class. I also have acquired a great group of friends that make Georgetown feel more like a home. I am double majoring in management and finance while also having a minor in mathematics. While football takes up the majority of my time, I made it a priority to become involved in a Black Leadership club, as it helped me connect more with the other African American students at Georgetown.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO