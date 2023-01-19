Read full article on original website
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kamren Watkins-Hunter, DB, Georgetown University
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Being a student at Georgetown University has really been a blessing. I enjoy every moment of it, whether it’s going to class, being on the field , or just being in the environment itself. The teachers make it easy for me to feel like I belong because they go above and beyond to make sure I am comfortable in their class. I also have acquired a great group of friends that make Georgetown feel more like a home. I am double majoring in management and finance while also having a minor in mathematics. While football takes up the majority of my time, I made it a priority to become involved in a Black Leadership club, as it helped me connect more with the other African American students at Georgetown.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ed Reed will NOT become the next head coach of Bethune-Cookman University | A Huge turn of events
Do you remember that video of Ed Reed going nuts after accepting the head coaching job at Bethune-Cookman University? He showed up trying to help the school, by cleaning the facility, and now Ed Reed is not taking the job. Ed Reed released this statement:. “Bethune Cookman University has been...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, University of Alabama
Will Anderson Jr. is one of the most hyped players in the 2023 NFL draft class. We break down the skillset he brings to the table here. Will Anderson Jr. was one of the best defensive players in college football over the last decade. The Crimson Tide superstar won the Nagurski Award given to the best defensive player in college football in back-to-back seasons.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Temple linebacker Jarred Alwan has died at the age of 29
Former Temple linebacker Jarred Alwan is dead at the age of 29 years old. There was no cause of death reported. Alwan signed with Temple back in 2013 out of Camden Catholic High School in New Jersey. According to a GoFundMe, his mother Narci Alwan said the family was caught...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Santrell Latham, LB, University of Southern Mississippi
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Watching my big cousin play with the big boys and playing and watching football around the house that made me grow a passion for it. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. It’s the grind, I like...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Rashaun Williams, DL, New Mexico Highlands University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Being aggressive and I just love the game of football. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Scoop n score in the end zone my Juco season and I love sacking the quarterback. What are you looking...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ronald Kent Jr, DB, Central Michigan University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me start playing football was my two older brothers. When I was around 3-5 yrs old I use to go to their practices and I just loved it so much and stuck around it. What are you...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight: Calvin Tyler Jr., RB, Utah State University
What did you hope to show scouts at the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl?. That I’m a competitor and I can create big play plays. Also that I’m a good teammate and hard worker. I wanted to show I can catch out the backfield and run routes, and a good pass blocker.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State University
Headed into draft season the opinions on Jaxon Smith-Njigba are split. We break down the skillset he brings to the table here. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was amongst the best wide receivers in college football in 2021. This all cultivated in a 347 yard performance in the Rose Bowl. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury shut down his 2022 season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sam Viera Jr, LB, Albright College
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to be a football player early on in my life. I was always drawn to footballs either if that was playing in recess, on the school team, or even at home constantly talking about the game and trying to learn more about its history and where the game was going. Looking back throughout my life football was there and something I could count on always being there for me as long as I put the work in and respected the game. I knew it was for me the first time I put on pads. Football was something I fell in love with as a kid and haven’t lost that feeling and love I have for the game since.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers have been in violation of NFL rules regarding their coaching search
According to CBS Sports writer Jonathan Jones, the Carolina Panthers are in violation of league rules regarding their head coach search. According to the report, not all members of Carolina’s search committee have completed the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search. According to sources, Nicole Tepper had...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Interview: Ami Finau, DT, University of Maryland
What did you hope to show scouts at the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl?. I’m a stout player. First, I play to stop the run which will eventually earn me the opportunity to rush the pass. If you could donate to one cause in the world, what would...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dennis Robinson, WR, Texas State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Football was always a sport I wanted to play as a kid. My mom wasn’t feeling it though she said it was too violent and thought basketball was cool but I still found a way to go out and play it. It grew on me and I just wanted it more then it stuck with me.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jalen Carter, DT, University of Georgia
Jalen Carter is seen by many as the best player in the 2023 NFL draft class. We break down the skillset that he brings to the table here. Jalen Carter was one of the most dominant players in college football over his career at Georgia. He was apart of an extremely talented defensive line in 2021 that included Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Nolan Smith. He is arguably the best prospect of all them.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
The Best Offseason Moves in NFL History
After the Super Bowl, the NFL the offseason period. And, like other sports, this can often be a fun time that’s full of anticipation because there is the NFL draft to look forward to and any other trades that occur. But it’s fair to say that some offseason moves have worked out better than others.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
69 Players were Granted Special Eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft
The National Football League announced today the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-29 Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
7 Best NFL Games of the 21st Century
Are you interested in the world’s top sports? Then the NFL is one of the leagues you can’t miss. We tell you all about it!. We all live sports and huge winning, so take a minute to enjoy playing free Eye of Horus game with lucrative bonuses and features in casinos no deposit welcome bonus. Once you finish it, you can read our article about and greatest NFL moments.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Could Sean Payton pass on all head coaching jobs and return to television?
Right now Sean Payton has several teams showing interest in him to be their head coach. Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers along with the Broncos and Cardinals, but will Sean Payton return to coaching this year?. Albert Breer joined the Dan Patrick Show and he said he doesn’t think Payton...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 21st, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Game
Cardinals interviewed Dan Quinn for the head coaching vacancy. Ravens requested an interview with Browns WR Coach Chad O’Shea for their OC position. Ravens requested an interview with Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales for theri OC position. Buffalo Bills. Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou and DE Kingsley Jonathan. Cincinnati...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Kordell Stewart says Bills QB Josh Allen is imploding and falls outside the Top 5 QBs in the League
Kordell Stewart is a funny guy. He is making news after joining the Bleav Network for an interview on the Top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL. His take on Buffalo BIlls QB Josh Allen has everyone scratching their heads. Kordell the former Steelers QB said in a tweet after we...
