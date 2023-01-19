ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kamren Watkins-Hunter, DB, Georgetown University

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Being a student at Georgetown University has really been a blessing. I enjoy every moment of it, whether it’s going to class, being on the field , or just being in the environment itself. The teachers make it easy for me to feel like I belong because they go above and beyond to make sure I am comfortable in their class. I also have acquired a great group of friends that make Georgetown feel more like a home. I am double majoring in management and finance while also having a minor in mathematics. While football takes up the majority of my time, I made it a priority to become involved in a Black Leadership club, as it helped me connect more with the other African American students at Georgetown.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, University of Alabama

Will Anderson Jr. is one of the most hyped players in the 2023 NFL draft class. We break down the skillset he brings to the table here. Will Anderson Jr. was one of the best defensive players in college football over the last decade. The Crimson Tide superstar won the Nagurski Award given to the best defensive player in college football in back-to-back seasons.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Temple linebacker Jarred Alwan has died at the age of 29

Former Temple linebacker Jarred Alwan is dead at the age of 29 years old. There was no cause of death reported. Alwan signed with Temple back in 2013 out of Camden Catholic High School in New Jersey. According to a GoFundMe, his mother Narci Alwan said the family was caught...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight: Calvin Tyler Jr., RB, Utah State University

What did you hope to show scouts at the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl?. That I’m a competitor and I can create big play plays. Also that I’m a good teammate and hard worker. I wanted to show I can catch out the backfield and run routes, and a good pass blocker.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State University

Headed into draft season the opinions on Jaxon Smith-Njigba are split. We break down the skillset he brings to the table here. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was amongst the best wide receivers in college football in 2021. This all cultivated in a 347 yard performance in the Rose Bowl. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury shut down his 2022 season.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sam Viera Jr, LB, Albright College

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to be a football player early on in my life. I was always drawn to footballs either if that was playing in recess, on the school team, or even at home constantly talking about the game and trying to learn more about its history and where the game was going. Looking back throughout my life football was there and something I could count on always being there for me as long as I put the work in and respected the game. I knew it was for me the first time I put on pads. Football was something I fell in love with as a kid and haven’t lost that feeling and love I have for the game since.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Jalen Carter, DT, University of Georgia

Jalen Carter is seen by many as the best player in the 2023 NFL draft class. We break down the skillset that he brings to the table here. Jalen Carter was one of the most dominant players in college football over his career at Georgia. He was apart of an extremely talented defensive line in 2021 that included Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, and Nolan Smith. He is arguably the best prospect of all them.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The Best Offseason Moves in NFL History

After the Super Bowl, the NFL the offseason period. And, like other sports, this can often be a fun time that’s full of anticipation because there is the NFL draft to look forward to and any other trades that occur. But it’s fair to say that some offseason moves have worked out better than others.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

69 Players were Granted Special Eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft

The National Football League announced today the names of 69 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft and 13 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 27-29 Draft in Kansas City, Missouri.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

7 Best NFL Games of the 21st Century

Are you interested in the world's top sports? Then the NFL is one of the leagues you can't miss. We tell you all about it!.

