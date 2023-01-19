Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard just around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A...
WANE-TV
Plea deal: Teen to serve 16 years for 2021 Halloween shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in connection with a 2021 Halloween shooting that left another teen severely injured will likely serve 16 years in prison, according to a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors. Azheon B. Patterson, who was 15 when...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
WANE-TV
Courts: Guilty verdict in 2021 apartment complex killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people. Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was...
Court docs: Rapping, shooting, livestreaming and now charges
Local rapper behind bars after livestreaming music video with live shots
WANE-TV
Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that took place in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday. Police said the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Charles Edward Jones, had been spotted by employees at the Walmart at Southtown Crossing, and authorities arrested him at the Walmart without incident.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man sentenced to 65 years on murder conviction in Whitley County
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man found guilty of shooting another man and dumping the body in a Whitley County ditch received a 65-year prison sentence earlier this week. Robert Drake, 29, had previously been convicted by a jury or murder this past December in connection...
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit
A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Skyline Pass shooting homicide-suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 43-year-old woman shot her 7-year-old son in the chest and shot herself in the head during a double fatal shooting inside a north side home Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner. After conducting autopsies, the coroner ruled Kari Lynn Beck’s manner...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne man arrested on gun, drug charges following chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested and is facing drug charges following a pursuit Tuesday. Detectives with the gang and violent crimes unit were conducting an investigation at around 3 p.m. regarding drugs and guns at a home in the 6200 block of Pheasant Pass near Maplecrest Road on the city’s northeast side. Officers had a search warrant for cocaine charges for Kevin Jones.
963xke.com
Woman, child found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a woman and a child were found dead inside a home on the city’s north side on Wednesday. Crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass just after 8:30 a.m. when a relative found the bodies and called 911.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 180 months in prison for drug trafficking
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 180 months in prison for drug trafficking. Court documents say Almarez Henderson, 55, was seen going in and out of rooms at a hotel in April of 2022. After leaving the hotel he was pulled over for a traffic violation.
WANE-TV
Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
Officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute placed on leave
An Ohio police officer has been put on administrative leave after video showed him punching a Black woman several times as she was taken into custody following a dispute at a McDonald’s over extra cheese on a Big Mac.
WANE-TV
2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
WOWO News
Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
95.3 MNC
Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of charity box
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in relation to the theft of a charity box at a local business, according to deputies. The men are known to frequent the Goshen area, deputies said. If you have any...
cbs4indy.com
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
MARION, Ind. — A deadly house fire with entrapment in Marion has left one person dead in the 1600 block of North King Road. The victim and homeowner has been identified as 71-year-old Melissa L. Dasch. There was one adult and two children in the home at the time...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers-Wanted persons for the week ending 01-22-2023
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 1-22-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed.
