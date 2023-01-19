ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard just around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Plea deal: Teen to serve 16 years for 2021 Halloween shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in connection with a 2021 Halloween shooting that left another teen severely injured will likely serve 16 years in prison, according to a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors. Azheon B. Patterson, who was 15 when...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
BREMEN, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Guilty verdict in 2021 apartment complex killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people. Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Southtown Crossing Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that took place in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday. Police said the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Charles Edward Jones, had been spotted by employees at the Walmart at Southtown Crossing, and authorities arrested him at the Walmart without incident.
FORT WAYNE, IN
max983.net

Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit

A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Skyline Pass shooting homicide-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 43-year-old woman shot her 7-year-old son in the chest and shot herself in the head during a double fatal shooting inside a north side home Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner. After conducting autopsies, the coroner ruled Kari Lynn Beck’s manner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne man arrested on gun, drug charges following chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested and is facing drug charges following a pursuit Tuesday. Detectives with the gang and violent crimes unit were conducting an investigation at around 3 p.m. regarding drugs and guns at a home in the 6200 block of Pheasant Pass near Maplecrest Road on the city’s northeast side. Officers had a search warrant for cocaine charges for Kevin Jones.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Woman, child found dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after a woman and a child were found dead inside a home on the city’s north side on Wednesday. Crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass just after 8:30 a.m. when a relative found the bodies and called 911.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Crash in Grant County leaves 1 dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash in Grant County Wednesday morning left one person dead, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The GCSO said authorities were dispatched to the area of 53rd Street and South Western Avenue at approximately 9:32 a.m. on reports of a crash and arrived to find two vehicles in the northbound lane of South Western Avenue.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two found dead Wednesday morning ruled a murder-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled the two people found dead on the city’s north side yesterday was the result of a murder-suicide. Fort Wayne police were called to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and East Wallen roads, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. On arrival, officers located a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion

MARION, Ind. — A deadly house fire with entrapment in Marion has left one person dead in the 1600 block of North King Road. The victim and homeowner has been identified as 71-year-old Melissa L. Dasch. There was one adult and two children in the home at the time...
MARION, IN
hometownstations.com

Crime Stoppers-Wanted persons for the week ending 01-22-2023

Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 1-22-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed.

