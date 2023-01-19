ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crete

tom Brady returns for another season with Tampa bay

Tom Brady Returns for another Season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Championship Hopes High. Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has announced his decision on where he will play next season. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in 2020, many fans and analysts were unsure if the 43-year-old quarterback would return for another season.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed

Patrick Mahomes suffered a fairly significant ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the star quarterback is expected to play through it. Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game after his leg got caught under a Jaguars defender while Mahomes was delivering a pass. He went to the... The post Extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX40

49ers WR Jauan Jennings on advancing to NFC Championship following 19-12 win over Cowboys

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 19-12 win over the Cowboys in the Divisional Playoff game on Sunday, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings talks about the tough challenge Dallas gave San Francisco, returning to the NFC Championship, the matchup with the Eagles next Sunday in Philadelphia and the incredible catch from George Kittle that […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy