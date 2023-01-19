ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Comments / 0

Related
Consequence

Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream

Just days after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident, Detroit rapper Boldy James has continued to let new music flow with Indiana Jones, his new album in collaboration with producer RichGains. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below. Clocking in at 17 tracks, Indiana Jones heavily features...
Consequence

Nick Cave Doesn’t Appreciate “Bullshit” AI-Generated Nick Cave Songs

Stop sending Nick Cave those AI-generated “in the style of Nick Cave” songs made from ChatGPT because he’s just not into them. In his latest The Red Hand Files newsletter, the songwriter made that opinion very clear while tearing into a fan’s submission of one such ChatGPT song based on Cave’s own lyrics.
Consequence

Björk Unveils “Ovule” Remix from Shygirl and Sega Bodega: Stream

Björk has enlisted Shygirl and Sega Bodega to remix her 2022 single “Ovule” from the Icelandic singer’s tenth LP, Fossora. It marks all three artists’ first release of 2023. While Shygirl and Sega Bodega are longtime collaborators, this marks the rapper and the hyperpop producer’s...
Consequence

Metallica Unleash New Song “Screaming Suicide”: Stream

Metallica have unveiled the new song “Screaming Suicide,” the second single from the legendary metal band’s forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, out April 14th. “Screaming Suicide” follows lead single “Lux Æterna,” which the band debuted in late November upon the announcement of 72 Seasons.
Consequence

Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single “Rapture”: Stream

Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Consequence

Stanning BTS: We Got That “VIBE”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. If you’re looking for the perfect “VIBE” for this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the fantastic new collaboration from BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG and Jimin of BTS. As promised...
Consequence

Beyoncé Plays First Concert in Five Years in Dubai: Setlist + Video

Beyoncé took the stage at the Dubai luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal this weekend, performing at a private concert to open the resort. It marked Queen Bey’s first full-length performance since headlining Coachella in 2018. The 17-song set primarily consisted of classic hits, such as “XO,” “Halo,” “Freedom,”...
Consequence

Van Conner, Founding Bassist of Screaming Trees, Dead at 55

Van Conner, co-founder, bassist, and key songwriter for the seminal alternative rock band Screaming Trees, is dead at the age of 55. HIs passing was announced by his brother, Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner, in a social media statement. “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55,” he wrote. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…”
WASHINGTON STATE
Consequence

Kurtwood Smith on That ’90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That ’90s Show, the sequel to the generation-defining That ’70s Show. The actor tells us how...
Consequence

That ’70s Show Cast: What Have They Been Up To Since the Show Concluded?

A new era has begun in the Forman basement, and this time, we’re in the days of grunge, flannels, and young Gen X malaise. When it began on Fox in 1998, That ’70s Show became a comforting classic. Across eight seasons and 200 episodes from ’98 to 2006, the show gained millions of viewers and became Fox’s second-longest-running live-action sitcom to date. In the process, it made its central cast household names.
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy