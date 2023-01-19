Read full article on original website
Related
Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream
Just days after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident, Detroit rapper Boldy James has continued to let new music flow with Indiana Jones, his new album in collaboration with producer RichGains. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below. Clocking in at 17 tracks, Indiana Jones heavily features...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
GMA’s Sam Champion sparks concern on set and has Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan begging him to ‘be careful’
GMA's Sam Champion has co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan concerned about him running around on set as they urge him to "be careful." Sam took to Instagram with a few snaps from his temporary appearance on Good Morning America, replacing Ginger Zee as she recovers from a recent illness.
Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Blur’s Dave Rowntree sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Radio Songs, his first solo album, as well as the Britpop legends’ upcoming second reunion.
Nick Cave Doesn’t Appreciate “Bullshit” AI-Generated Nick Cave Songs
Stop sending Nick Cave those AI-generated “in the style of Nick Cave” songs made from ChatGPT because he’s just not into them. In his latest The Red Hand Files newsletter, the songwriter made that opinion very clear while tearing into a fan’s submission of one such ChatGPT song based on Cave’s own lyrics.
Björk Unveils “Ovule” Remix from Shygirl and Sega Bodega: Stream
Björk has enlisted Shygirl and Sega Bodega to remix her 2022 single “Ovule” from the Icelandic singer’s tenth LP, Fossora. It marks all three artists’ first release of 2023. While Shygirl and Sega Bodega are longtime collaborators, this marks the rapper and the hyperpop producer’s...
Metallica Unleash New Song “Screaming Suicide”: Stream
Metallica have unveiled the new song “Screaming Suicide,” the second single from the legendary metal band’s forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, out April 14th. “Screaming Suicide” follows lead single “Lux Æterna,” which the band debuted in late November upon the announcement of 72 Seasons.
God Is Disappointed on Dolly Parton’s New Song “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There”: Stream
Today, January 19th is Dolly Parton’s birthday, but her fans are the ones getting a present. The country legend has shared the sly new song, “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There,” which is told from the perspective of a disappointed parental figure: God. As...
9-Year-Old Girl Shreds Through 22 Tool Songs in Massive Guitar Medley: Watch
Learning 22 Tool songs is a heck of a feat for any aspiring guitar player. Performing them as one 20-minute continuous jam is even more impressive — especially if you’re only nine years old. Young Maya Neelakantan is becoming a fixture on Heavy Consequence for her ability to...
Bonnaroo Booker Bryan Benson Dives Deep into the 2023 Lineup Live: The What Podcast
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS. Amid a wild week of festival announcements, one lineup unsurprisingly reigned supreme for The What Podcast crew — Bonnaroo 2023. During a special live episode of The What Podcast, Brad,...
Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single “Rapture”: Stream
Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.
Stanning BTS: We Got That “VIBE”
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. If you’re looking for the perfect “VIBE” for this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the fantastic new collaboration from BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG and Jimin of BTS. As promised...
Pamela Anderson Alleges Tim Allen Flashed Her on Set of Home Improvement
In her new memoir, Pamela Anderson alleges that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. Anderson appeared on the first two seasons of Home Improvement as Lisa, Binford’s first “Tool Girl.” At the time of the alleged incident Anderson was 23 years old and Allen was 37.
Neil Young Pens Tribute to David Crosby: “His Music Lives On”
Neil Young has penned a tribute to David Crosby in light of his passing on Thursday at the age of 81. The two performed together as part of the supergroup quartet, Crosby Stills Nash and Young. “David is gone, but his music lives on,” Young wrote on his website Neil...
Beyoncé Plays First Concert in Five Years in Dubai: Setlist + Video
Beyoncé took the stage at the Dubai luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal this weekend, performing at a private concert to open the resort. It marked Queen Bey’s first full-length performance since headlining Coachella in 2018. The 17-song set primarily consisted of classic hits, such as “XO,” “Halo,” “Freedom,”...
Van Conner, Founding Bassist of Screaming Trees, Dead at 55
Van Conner, co-founder, bassist, and key songwriter for the seminal alternative rock band Screaming Trees, is dead at the age of 55. HIs passing was announced by his brother, Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner, in a social media statement. “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55,” he wrote. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…”
Fall Out Boy Enlist Pete Wentz Clones for “Love from the Other Side” on Kimmel: Watch
Fall Out Boy capped off a busy day on Tuesday, January 18th by appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their new single, “Love from the Other Side.” Following guitarist Joe Trohman’s announcement that he was taking a leave of absence, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, and Andy Hurley played as a trio.
Song of the Week: The National Pause the Doomscrolling with “Tropic Morning News”
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, The National help us cut through the noise with “Tropic Morning News.”
Kurtwood Smith on That ’90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That ’90s Show, the sequel to the generation-defining That ’70s Show. The actor tells us how...
That ’70s Show Cast: What Have They Been Up To Since the Show Concluded?
A new era has begun in the Forman basement, and this time, we’re in the days of grunge, flannels, and young Gen X malaise. When it began on Fox in 1998, That ’70s Show became a comforting classic. Across eight seasons and 200 episodes from ’98 to 2006, the show gained millions of viewers and became Fox’s second-longest-running live-action sitcom to date. In the process, it made its central cast household names.
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0