ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Duplex fire leaves 3 hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims;...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

All clear at MIA after boxes found causes evacuation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami International Airport was evacuated after a pair of suspicious boxes were found, Friday. At approximately 8:00 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department officers, K-9’s and the bomb squad reported to Terminal D after they were alerted of the boxes. As a precaution, they conducted a sweep...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Madonna adds 2nd Miami date for ‘The Celebration Tour’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Madonna fans in Miami, your wish has been granted. Due to overwhelming demand, the pop legend has added a second show in the Magic City for “The Celebration Tour.”. It will be her first South Florida performances since her seven-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

8 adults, 5 children displaced after fire sparks at Dania Beach triplex

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Dania Beach has forced families out of their homes. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story triplex along Northwest 13th Avenue, near First Street, after receiving a call at around 10:50 a.m., Saturday.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

At least 5 injured in Pembroke Park crash

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - At least five people have been injured after they were involved in a violent crash in Pembroke Park, officials said. Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 51st Avenue and 41st Street, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Bright and Breezy Sunday

Following a warm and partly sunny day on Saturday, Sunday will be even warmer with more sunshine. A cold front did stall near the lake region yesterday morning but has since lifted back to the north as a warm front. That will help clear out more of the clouds this Sunday and will also allow for temperatures to increase a degree or two. Many locations across mainland South Florida will experience high temperatures this afternoon into the mid 80s and into the low 80s across the Florida Keys.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy