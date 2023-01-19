Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
WSLS
Greater Virginia Bridal Show returns to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Brides from all over the Commonwealth flocked to the Berglund Center Sunday for the Greater Virginia Bridal Show. The show is in its 15th year, hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine. The show featured dozens of vendors so couples could learn about their services. The idea is...
WSLS
Roanoke Restaurant Week is underway in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Restaurant Week kicked off Friday and runs through Jan. 29. It includes nearly 30 locations including popular spots like Tuco’s and Frankie Rowlands. Places like Little Green Hive and Cello’s Coffee House are offering meals to go. “It’s a lot of really great...
wfxrtv.com
Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting. The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments.
WSET
A Wintery Mix for some to end the weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Waking up this morning to moisture entering the area. This will be around for most of the day. Precipitation will start as early as pre-dawn for some, but by breakfast, on Sunday morning, most, if not all, of us are dealing with moisture. Depending on...
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for weekend winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WDBJ7.com
VA-41 back open after Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash is causing delays Saturday afternoon in Pittsylvania Co. near Oak Forest Cir; Rt. 1108N/S. VA-41 is closed, and traffic is being detoured through the Food Lion parking lot, then back onto VA-41,...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
cardinalnews.org
Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again
They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County teen found safe
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public finding a runaway teen who may be “in danger.”. About 3:15 p.m. January 21,...
wfxrtv.com
Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition
The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
WSLS
Tracking a wintry mix west of the Parkway on a chilly, soggy Sunday
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s shaping up to be a chilly and soggy end to the weekend as our next storm system sends moisture our way. It is likely to be cold enough this morning for a period of sleet and/or freezing rain in the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands.
WSLS
Dawgs stay hot, bounce Birmingham 5-2
The Rail Yard Dawgs (20-7-2) rolled past the Birmingham Bulls 5-2 for the team’s fifth consecutive win on Friday night at Berglund Center. Josh Nenadal, Dillon Radin, Brady Heppner, Nick Ford, Mac Jansen scored goals for Roanoke. Roanoke was outplayed by Birmingham in the opening minutes of the first period, but some big time saves by Austyn Roudebush kept the game scoreless. The Dawgs got the game’s first power play chance, and Nenadal squared home a pretty pass from CJ Stubbs to make it 1-0 at 15:56. The Dawgs added another just 31 seconds later, as Radin tipped a long-range C.J. Valerian shot to give Roanoke a 2-0 lead. That advantage held into the locker room for the first intermission.
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
wfxrtv.com
One hospitalized after early morning structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters in Roanoke rescued one person from a structure fire in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they were dispatched to the 1300 block of Purcell Ave. NE at 3:25 a.m. for a structure fire. When units arrived they found flames on the roof where they say the person was trapped.
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
Comments / 0