Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You

Photo by Wawa

A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens .

Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.

You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa but it will have a rest stop style that is going after “light-duty vehicles” hauling individuals and families, as well as single-day commercial truckers.

“Think of it as a Wawa on steroids. A lot bigger of a store, a lot bigger of an offer, a lot bigger of a parking lot, more amenities,” Gheysens said.

The idea is to give the long-distance traveler more fuel and snack options.

Wawa’s already aggressively expanding its store locations, doubling them, in fact, to about 1,800 stores by 2030.

That means adding new locations in existing markets and new stores in new states, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

As Wawa expands, travel centers will close the gap between its Mid-Atlantic and Florida markets, located in high-profile spots like I-95 .

Don’t look for them yet, though. It’s estimated it will take five years for the first one to open.