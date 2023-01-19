ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hey Lucky Traveler, Wawa’s Bringing Its Stores to You

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGcFs_0kKASBce00
Photo byWawa

A Wawa “Travel Center” is coming, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens.

Gheysens announced Wawa’s new direction at a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s 2023 Economic Outlook, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.

You still won’t be able to sleep overnight at a Wawa but it will have a rest stop style that is going after “light-duty vehicles” hauling individuals and families, as well as single-day commercial truckers.

“Think of it as a Wawa on steroids. A lot bigger of a store, a lot bigger of an offer, a lot bigger of a parking lot, more amenities,” Gheysens said.

The idea is to give the long-distance traveler more fuel and snack options.

Wawa’s already aggressively expanding its store locations, doubling them, in fact, to about 1,800 stores by 2030.

That means adding new locations in existing markets and new stores in new states, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

As Wawa expands, travel centers will close the gap between its Mid-Atlantic and Florida markets, located in high-profile spots like I-95.

Don’t look for them yet, though. It’s estimated it will take five years for the first one to open.

Read more about Wawa travel centers in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Former Aston Grocer John Hallinan Named Retailer of the Year

John Hallinan, a grocery store operator who owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010, has been named Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) 2023 Retailer of the Year, writes Alyssa Adams for CBS Philadelphia. Today, John Hallinan is a Fishtown grocery store operator, owner of The Richmond...
ASTON, PA
tourcounsel.com

Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania

Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

In 2017, Drexelbrook Announced Plans for a Holiday Inn

Drexel Hill’s legacy convention center is there to stay, and it’s welcoming a whole new segment of potential customers to stay too — in its brand new Holiday Inn & Suites coming early next year, according to a Philadelphia Business Journal report by Kenneth Hilario. Drexelbrook Associates,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Joe Miceli of Chadds Ford: a Philly Hero, but Quietly

Joe Miceli and his wife, Carol, at Temple University Hospital just before the start of his bike ride, standing next to Temple's president at the time, Peter Liacouras. You won’t see Joe Miceli of Chadds Ford on the cover of Time Magazine, but he’s still extraordinary, writes his brother Alan Miceli for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHADDS FORD, PA
glensidelocal.com

Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels

Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity

People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
ELLSWORTH, PA
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
paonlinecasino.com

Live! Casino Philadelphia Announces New Vice President And GM

A new year means new leadership at Live! Casino Philadelphia. The PA casino announced changes to its leadership team that are effective immediately, pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approval. Joe Bilhimer, who has served as Executive Vice President of PA Casinos for Cordish Gaming since 2020, has accepted the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

New Life for a Closed Center City Wawa, as a Wawa Tech Hub

Wawa will replace one of its Center City stores at 19th and Market streets with a Wawa tech hub, according to CEO Chris Gheysens. Gheysens said the site will be a venue to bring startups together in a “Wawa real-life environment” to explore tech solutions for the Delaware County company and provide tech training for young workers, writes Emma Dooling for Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy