Effective: 2023-01-22 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 PM EST Sunday, the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO