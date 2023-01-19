Wall Street Journal: In Philadelphia, Old Christmas Trees are a Delicious Buffet for Local Goats

Philly Goat Project in Philadelphia helps recycle old Christmas trees by offering them as a delicious buffet of pine needles for local goats Photo by Wall Street Journal.

Philly Goat Project in Philadelphia helps recycle old Christmas trees by offering them as a delicious buffet of pine needles and twigs for local goats, writes Joel Millman for The Wall Street Journal.

The Goat Project is busy throughout the year with various goat-centric activities, including nature walks in Philadelphia parks led by goats and goat-assisted storytelling sessions at community libraries. Photo shoots for the popular Goat Project calendar are also a part of these busy animals’ schedule.

However, January is first and foremost about the discarded Yuletide trees.

A parade of vehicles drives through Germantown’s Awbury Arboretum , where they drop off their old trees along with $20 apiece to help with the cost of sorting, stacking, and de-tinseling trees. For goats, this is a special treat. Pine needles and the pine tree bark are rich in Vitamins C and A. They also contain tannins, which can assist in deterring parasites in ruminants.

However, the goats, like the 200-pound Nubian breed Teddy, mostly care about the taste.

“Balsam fir is his favorite,” said Karen Krivit, who oversees the Philly Goat Project . “It’s like the Godiva chocolate of pine trees.”