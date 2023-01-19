Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes open new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in exhibition against LafayetteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
Goody Boy diner closes in the Short North after 75 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Goody Boy Burger Club has closed its Short North kitchen after more than 75 years of service. Located at 1144 N. High St., the ’50s-themed diner was known for its vintage neon sign, retro decor and American comfort food. TJ Valentino, the director of marketing for Goody Boy’s former owner One […]
CUT 132 steakhouse to open at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new American steakhouse is ready to serve up rib eyes and fresh fillets to Easton Town Center patrons. Opening Monday on Brighton Rose Way is CUT 132, a restaurant that touts modern spins on classic cuts and a refreshing assortment of cocktails and wines. It’s the most recent brainchild of […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Banana pudding cupcakes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 box white (or French vanilla or yellow) cake mix (plus ingredients on box) 1 5.1 oz. box banana crème instant pudding mix (can also use vanilla) 1 ½ cups milk. 1 cup sweetened condensed milk. 1 banana, finely diced. 1 cup heavy...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Zack Schulman
June 18, 2022 | What began as a “right swipe” on the dating app Hinge resulted in the commencement of an exquisite, breathtaking celebration of love between Hannah (Leeman) and Zack Schulman. The pair matched in the summer of 2018, chatting virtually for months before meeting for the...
iheart.com
Downtown Chillicothe’s 3rd Annual "Restaurant Week" Underway
The promotion has eight downtown restaurants participating: Gustavo’s, The Dock at Water, R Kitchen, the Pour House, Hometown Hibachi, Crosskeys, Bell Farms and First Capital Nutrition. They are all offering special promotions throughout the remainder of the month. Just visit the Downtown Chillicothe Facebook page to see all the...
crawfordcountynow.com
First Ohio State Fair Concert announced
COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
WSYX ABC6
Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believed to be a hound mix...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus health and wellness expert explains how to beat the winter blues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’ve ever found yourself feeling down during the winter months, you’ve experienced the winter blues. Gabbe Health & Well-Being director, Arianna Galligher shared how to beat winter depression and the Star Program with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Look inside: $1.5 million historic home near Victorian Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus home dating to 1895 is on the market for $1.5 million, complete with a third-floor retreat, stained-glass windows, and a balcony with north skyline views. Located at 338 W. 7th Ave., this property is steps away from Ohio State University, Stauf’s Coffee, and minutes from downtown Columbus and the […]
nrn.com
5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
columbusnavigator.com
Megabus Returns To Columbus Next Week
Megabus announced yesterday that service to and from Columbus will kick off next week. In 2017, Megabus discontinued service to Columbus without much fanfare at all. It wasn’t the first time the company had left the area. In fact, Megabus stopped offering routes to and from Columbus just two months after they initially opened back in 2006.
myfox28columbus.com
Snow emergencies issued for Central Ohio Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Slick conditions caused some Central Ohio counties to issue snow emergencies Sunday. The following counties are under level 1 snow emergencies as of 3:30 p.m.:. Crawford County. Delaware County. Fayette County. Knox County. Licking County. Logan County. Marion County. Morrow County. Ross County. Union County.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude
A new set of factors emerged in winter 2021-22. The first opened a previously unexposed window into the failed interworking of the Assistant City Attorney liaison for the Columbus Police Department (CPD). I first learned about this from a conversation with an exceptionally knowledgeable, professional CPD officer about why he was not permitted to give a citation or tow a car that was parked illegally.
columbusmonthly.com
Scott Woods: When Your Martin Luther King Event is a King Nightmare
Columbus’ annual Martin Luther King Day Breakfast returned after a two-year hiatus and picked up where it left off in 2020 by committing yet another act of political shenanigans. Three years ago, two nonviolent protesters who interrupted the event were literally dragged out by police, to the applause of...
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
Comments / 0