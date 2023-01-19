Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Sunday Afternoon Winter Storm Update for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
El Paso News
Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast
Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting another cold front this weekend, producing breezy conditions Friday and a chilly afternoon Saturday. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
House catches fire in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning in Central El Paso. According to dispatch, the house was vacant at the time of the incident and one patient was checked at the scene. The fire was listed as a condition one. 11 fire department units initially […]
El Paso Waterparks Hosting the First Ever Polar Plunge
El Paso may not have polar bears, but for one day, you could swim like one!. The City of El Paso Water Parks is inviting the community to the first ever polar plunge!. Taking place on Saturday, February 4 at 10 AM at Camp Cohen Water Park at 9700 Gateway North in Northeast El Paso (formerly Cohen Stadium).
KVIA
The high number of traffic fatalities in El Paso to the start of the new year
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This past weekend El Paso had at least five people killed in separate traffic crashes on streets and highways. El Paso is a safe place to live but too many residents, visitors, and workers are injured or killed while driving or even just simply walking.
El Paso News
Rain, Stronger Winds Tuesday; Very Chilly Gusts Wednesday; Another Weekend Cold Front — Your 9-Day Forecast
From powerful winds Sunday to rain showers and clouds today, the weather has been quite active the last 24 hours. Weather Watcher Michelle Velez sent the picture below of what happened to a trampoline in the 55 mph gust Sunday. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies will stay overcast...
Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market store in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver reportedly drove her vehicle into a Valley Super Market store Thursday, located on 850 Resler Dr. in West El Paso. The incident was reported around eleven Thursday morning. Employees say they heard a loud noise; however, they did not expect to see a vehicle crashed inside the building. […]
How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?
There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
El Paso News
#9OT scores, Basketball highlights: Week 3, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week three of the high school basketball season is in the books. Sam Guzman highlights the action from Friday night.
The Best & Must Go-To Places To Enjoy Brunch In El Paso
I know breakfast is the most important meal of the deal but let's face it... you can enjoy it for lunch too. El Paso certainly agrees too. Whether it's an eggs benedict, a nice stack of pancakes or pieces of French toast with a nice mimosa; we love brunch. And...
Where Did All the El Paso 7-Eleven Stores Go?
Have you noticed El Paso 7-Eleven stores have a whole new look? Are they even still 7-Eleven?. The two I drive by on North Mesa now sport a muted black with a red and blue pastel color scheme. Gone is the orange, white, red, and green sign we’ve become so accustomed to seeing.
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
KVIA
Local El Paso church continues to help migrants stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local El Paso pastor continues to support the migrants that are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso. Pastor Timothy Perea with New Life Faith Center told ABC-7 they continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for the migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church.
1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
borderreport.com
Report: World’s best menudo can be found in El Paso
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
El Paso Couple Vanishes In 1957, 66 Years Later, Still No Answers
They were gone in an instant and, nearly 70 years later, there's still no solid explanation. Mysteries come and go but, after 66 years, only one new bit of information has come to light regarding the weird and sudden disappearance of the affluent and seemingly happy couple. According to statements...
New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date
You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
Comments / 0