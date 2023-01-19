ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
El Paso News

Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast

Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Chilly weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting another cold front this weekend, producing breezy conditions Friday and a chilly afternoon Saturday. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Volunteers clean up trash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The World Mission Society Church of God collected trash that has been accumulating next to the access road on Gateway North and Railroad Avenue on Sunday. The organization saw more than 40 volunteers help in the beautification project in Northeast El Paso. The Church of God is a worldwide organization […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

House catches fire in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning in Central El Paso. According to dispatch, the house was vacant at the time of the incident and one patient was checked at the scene. The fire was listed as a condition one. 11 fire department units initially […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Waterparks Hosting the First Ever Polar Plunge

El Paso may not have polar bears, but for one day, you could swim like one!. The City of El Paso Water Parks is inviting the community to the first ever polar plunge!. Taking place on Saturday, February 4 at 10 AM at Camp Cohen Water Park at 9700 Gateway North in Northeast El Paso (formerly Cohen Stadium).
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market store in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A driver reportedly drove her vehicle into a Valley Super Market store Thursday, located on 850 Resler Dr. in West El Paso. The incident was reported around eleven Thursday morning. Employees say they heard a loud noise; however, they did not expect to see a vehicle crashed inside the building. […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Did Thousands Of Freakin’ Oryx Wind Up North Of El Paso?

There is a lot of beautiful wildlife all over the the El Paso area. Onyx however, weren't on our initial basic wildlife "equipment" list. What happened?. A friend of mine once worked at White Sands Missile Range. Heading home to El Paso, near Chaparral, he struck an animal that totaled his truck and shook him up pretty good.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Where Did All the El Paso 7-Eleven Stores Go?

Have you noticed El Paso 7-Eleven stores have a whole new look? Are they even still 7-Eleven?. The two I drive by on North Mesa now sport a muted black with a red and blue pastel color scheme. Gone is the orange, white, red, and green sign we’ve become so accustomed to seeing.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local El Paso church continues to help migrants stay warm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local El Paso pastor continues to support the migrants that are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso. Pastor Timothy Perea with New Life Faith Center told ABC-7 they continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for the migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
EL PASO, TX
borderreport.com

Report: World’s best menudo can be found in El Paso

DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather outside isn’t so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it’s been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it’s certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy