St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is headed to federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction. The US Attorney for Minnesota today announced that 41-year-old Erick Fountain Thomas has been ordered to serve 198 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. Back in August, Thomas entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a 39-year-old man in connection to an incident that occurred in a downtown Rochester parking ramp. Court documents in the case say the Rochester Police Department responded to the report of an assault in the Mayo Civic Center...
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The third adult convicted of manslaughter in connection with the beating death of an elderly Austin man is headed to prison. 19-year-old Francisco Silva earlier admitted to a second-degree manslaughter charge in the case and on Thursday he was given a 41-month prison sentence. Silva, along with 19-year-old Nickalos Taylor and 22-year-old Tyrone Williams were accused of causing the death of 75-year-old David Hall while robbing him of marijuana and other property on October 13, 2021.
Mantorville, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Hayfield man who had been accused of trying to ram into a pair of Dodge County squad cars with his vehicle was sentenced today to five years on probation. 41-year-old Chad Cordie earlier admitted to a felony count of criminal damage to property and...
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is back on the job. Sandvik had announced last November that was temporarily stepping away from his post to address what he described as a variety of medical issues. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren also announced the county had retained outside counsel to investigate a conduct concern reported in mid-November involving Sandvick.
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Surprise, Kinsey is sharing another post on coffee! But hey, today is National Gourmet Coffee Day so I had to create another post on coffee shops!. So, in celebration of today, forget Starbucks! Head on over to one (or more) of these coffee shops in southern Minnesota, and indulge in your favorite drink!
The Minnesota Zoo has hosted adults-only nights in the past. I've gone to one and it was super fun! But as far as I'm aware they've only been on Thursdays and during the summer. Now the zoo is offering a few adults-only nights but on Saturdays and during the winter! I definitely will be going.
Not only will Owatonna be getting a drive through coffee shop, but now there are talks and plans for a drive through sub shop!. According to southernminn.com, “during the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the councilors unanimously approved a conditional use permit to Metro Equity LLC to bring a Jersey Mike's drive-thru to the north side of the city.”
The following are weather related announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023:. Bethlehem Academy: Closed/online learning day. Cannon Falls: Virtual learning day. Discovery Public School of Faribault: E-learning day. Faribault: E-learning day. Faribault Lutheran School: Closed. Goodhue: Closed/gold plans. Kenyon-Wanamingo: Closed. Medford: Distance learning. Northfield: Closed/e-learning day. Owatonna: Distance learning. Plainview-Elgin-Millville:...
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm tonight through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. The Winter Storm Warning includes Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Rice, Steele, and Waseca Counties (+more). Heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 8...
In anticipation of the approaching winter storm, the City of Lonsdale has declared a snow emergency. The snow emergency will begin at 1:00 am on Thursday, January 19, 2023 and will remain in effect until ALL City streets have been plowed curb to curb. City crews will begin snow plowing...
Despite a monster performance by Medford's Austin Erickson Friday night the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team scored a 84-62 win at Van Orsow Auditorium in Faribault. Hudson Dillon, junior, 6'2, scored 30 points with 12 rebounds, 3 assists for the Cardinals. Trey Gaytan, senior, 5'11, added 21 points, 9 rebounds,...
The city of Blooming Prairie is buzzing with great news and I am here to share it with you!. In a recent press release, Blooming Prairie’s Chamber of Commerce shares that they have a new executive director!. Let's welcome Karen as the new Blooming Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce...
