abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, according to Bureau of Reclamation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom's water and the improving drought
The drought in California has seen significant improvement with all of the recent rainfall! Plus, ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff went to Folsom to talk water.
Courthouse News Service
Unlocking ‘nature’s storm drains’ to harness floods and combat California’s drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — As weeks of rain that brought relief from California’s historic drought give way to what may be weeks of dry weather, some scientists think a solution to saving precious water may lie in canals buried deep within the Central Valley — formed after the last Ice Age.
a-z-animals.com
California’s storms are almost over. Its reckoning with flood insurance is about to begin
California has nearly seen the last of the relentless sequence of storms that inundated the state since late December, leading to tens of thousands of evacuations, at least 20 deaths, and an estimated $1 billion in damages. From failed levees in the Central Valley counties of Merced and Sacramento to...
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Leaving Lake Mead: Water for California, Arizona a drain on stressed supply
As Lake Mead shrinks even more over the next two years, a reality will come clearly into focus: There's more demand for the water flowing out of Hoover Dam than there is for the water that stays in Lake Mead.
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
7 large slides could keep Highway 1 closed to Big Sur for months. Take a look at the damage
“We expect the repair cost will be in the millions of dollars,” a Caltrans spokesperson said.
Phys.org
Unprecedented levels of high-severity fire burn in Sierra Nevada
High-severity wildfire is increasing in Sierra Nevada and Southern Cascade forests and has been burning at unprecedented rates compared to the years before Euro-American settlement, according to a study from the Safford Lab at the University of California, Davis and its collaborators. Those rates have especially shot up over the past decade.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
California King Tides Project
King tides this weekend will the highest astronomical tides of the year, typically King tides are one to two feet higher than average high tides.
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Warming to make California downpours even wetter, study says
SAN FRANCISCO -- As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.The strongest of California's storms from atmospheric rivers, long and wide plumes of moisture that form over an ocean and flow through the sky over land, would probably get an overall 34% increase in total precipitation, or another 11 trillion gallons more than just fell. That's because the rain and snow is likely to...
GV Wire
Storms Drop Nearly 33 Trillion Gallons of Water on CA Over 3 Weeks
It’s hard for many people to comprehend water measurements such as acre-feet and cubic feet per second. But there’s one measurement everyone can understand regarding the precipitation that fell in California between Dec. 26 and this past Tuesday. That measurement is the simple gallon. According to NOAA, the...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
