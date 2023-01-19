Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WOWK
Looking ahead to WVU baseball’s 2023 schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University baseball players and coaches wake up Monday morning, just 25 days will separate them from Opening Day of the 2023 regular season. As is customary, West Virginia will begin the season on the road, and won’t play at home until 19 days...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Texas
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss Saturday's loss.
WOWK
Alumni players provide pride, perspective for current WVU women’s basketball hoopers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit’s crew continued its recent hot streak Saturday, as it secured its fourth win in the last five games by defeating Texas Tech. The Mountaineers used a momentum swing in the latter stages of the third quarter to quell a Red Raider comeback and halt a second-straight second-half letdown.
WOWK
No. 23 West Virginia falls to No. 12 Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. – Despite winning the first bout of the day, the West Virginia University wrestling team closed out the weekend with a 28-7 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State inside Gallagher Iba Arena on Sunday. The Mountaineers (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after...
WOWK
WVU smothers Texas Tech at home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — West Virginia women’s basketball held off the Texas Tech Lady Raiders for a gritty 67-57 on Saturday at the Mountaineers’ WVU Coliseum. Jayla Hemingway and JJ Quinerly logged double-doubles as they combined for 20 rebounds as the Mountaineers held the Lady Raiders to just 13 percent from behind the arc. That strong defensive effort outweighed a rough offensive performance from WVU in which it converted just 32 percent of its shot attempts.
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
WOWK
WVU alum joins Red Sox organization as minor league coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former West Virginia baseball player has joined the coaching ranks in one of the most well-known organizations in Major League Baseball. Chase Illig, a former Mountaineer catcher, announced Saturday that he has joined the Boston Red Sox organization as a coach in the club’s minor league system.
WOWK
Carr’s strong 2nd half lifts No. 7 Texas over West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Marcus Carr waited for his chance to score. Those opportunities came rushing to the Texas guard in the second half. Carr scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 7 Texas to a 69-61 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night. The Longhorns...
WOWK
WVU Returns to Morgantown for Annual Alumni Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game is a Gold Rush, and all fans are...
WOWK
WVU braces for second straight ranked foe in No. 7 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s grind continues. The Mountaineers will host their third top-25 opponent in five games on Saturday when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns line up at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. West Virginia has some confidence after earning...
2024 Pennsylvania RB Julez Goff Picks Pitt
The Pitt Panthers landed a commitment from a junior running back.
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders
Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
WOWK
No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: WVU...
DerMarr Johnson Shares Classic Huggins Story
WVU assistant coach DerMarr Johnson tells a fantastic story about Huggins during his Cincinnati days
West Virginia hires Bill Stewart's son as football assistant coach
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown announced that the program signed Blaine Stewart as its new tight ends coach heading into the 2023 season. Stewart is the son of Bill Stewart, the respected late former West Virginia head coach who went 28-12 in three seasons, and who died in 2012. "Blaine ...
wvusports.com
Mountaineer Hoops Legend Wells Finds Her Passion Off The Court
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sometimes it takes until retirement for some people to figure out what they really want to do with their lives. In the case of Georgeann Wells, women's basketball's slam dunk queen, her lifelong dream was to become a chef, at least that's what she once told her coach, the late Kittie Blakemore.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
WDTV
Kenly Rogers, Kyleigh Fridley look back on time with East Fairmont as head coach Beckman surpasses 100 wins
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont girl’s basketball is celebrating a milestone unlike many others this week. Head coach James Beckman recently surpassed the 100 career win mark, and since then, he’s taken time to reflect on what’s gotten him to this moment. “You always talk about...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
WBOY
‘House of 1000 wallpapers’ for sale in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Have you ever looked at a house and wondered, “is that too much wallpaper?” Well, for the realtor and owner of 58 Sherman Ave. in Morgantown, West Virginia, the answer is there is no such thing. Alethea Wise, with Compass Realty Group, is...
