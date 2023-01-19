ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire

Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Inside Nova

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses

Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
LANHAM, MD
Bay Net

Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center

UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night

The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy