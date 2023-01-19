Read full article on original website
Related
Police: 27-year-old driver dies trying to pass several cars on the wrong side of road in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland man is dead after colliding head-on into another vehicle while trying to pass other drivers on the wrong side of the road late Friday night in Frederick County, officials said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to the head-on crash around 10:48 p.m. at Fingerboard...
fox5dc.com
2 dead, 3 firefighters hurt after house fire in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Two people are dead, and three firefighters injured, after a fire broke out at a house in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said crews responded to the fire around 10:04 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
Bay Net
Failing To Stop At Traffic Light Causes Double Fatal Crash In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md– On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 0053 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the...
WTOP
Two people dead after Prince George’s Co. house fire
Two adults were found dead inside a home in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday night after a fire broke out, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department. Firefighters said they responded to the home in the 5700 Block of Center Drive, off Old Branch Avenue just after 10 p.m.
WTOP
Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and...
Prince William Police looking for gas station robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a robbery suspect.
Inside Nova
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office issues warning after two fatal overdoses
Two people died Sunday of suspected opioid overdoses in Loudoun County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies responded Sunday morning to two separate death investigations. Both investigations are pending toxicology. The sheriff's office is issuing a warning about potential tainted narcotics on the street following the deaths. "If you believe a...
Police: Missing man killed during drug deal dispute in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a missing man was revealed to have allegedly been murdered by two suspects during a drug deal in Woodbridge.
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
3 people hurt after train, truck collide in Prince William County
One of the three people who was in the truck had critical injuries after the collision.
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested after stabbing DC police officer in the face several times, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
Spotsylvania Sheriff warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
According to police, the skimming device, which steals information from credit and debit cards as they are placed into a card reader, was found inside pump 7 at the Valero FasMart at 5022 Plank Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg, just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center
UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
Bay Net
Fatal Collision In Prince George’s County Under Investigation
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The deceased driver is 58-year-old Lorenzo Sanders Sr. of Washington, DC. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to the...
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
WJLA
Family, friends remember Woodbridge homicide victim; county leaders push for safer streets
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Friday night at a vigil in Woodbridge for 20-year-old Jose Guerrero, sorrow once again found its way into the hearts of a Prince William County community reeling from violence. “He was the best friend I ever had. He was the sweetest person. He always counted...
wfmd.com
One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night
The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
fox5dc.com
2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday. Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking. The...
Comments / 0