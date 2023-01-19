Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
WALB 10
Sunday will be a stormy day for South Georgia
There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Fog, showers first part of the day. Some sun gets us into the middle 70s this afternoon. Scattered showers come again tomorrow with a good breeze. Cooler and drier Friday. Light rain late Saturday. Rain and thunder Sunday.
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (DNR LED) and […]
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
One Georgia city listed as one of top 52 places to travel in 2023 on NYT list
MACON, Ga — A recent New York Times list highlighting places for people to visit in 2023 listed Macon in a list of 52 cities around the world. The blurb written by Travel Writer for New York Times Ondine Cohane, lists the city’s Native American History, which is highlighted at The Ocmulgee Mounds.
WXIA 11 Alive
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023
Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
WALB 10
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Henry County Daily Herald
There Are No Winners in the Jaden Rashada Florida Saga
View the original article to see embedded media. Counties with the most emergency shelters in Georgia.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Checks on Top Prospects in South Georgia
ATHENS - The Kirby-Copter was out and about in South Georgia on Thursday as Georgia’s national championship head coach was out seeing top targets and commitments. January is a recruiting month, and of course, there’s always plenty of talent to check on in South Georgia. What schools did...
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cool and rainy evening will continue for southwest Georgia with no end to rain expected tonight. Overall, the weather for tonight will be rainy and chilly with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. A warm front will continue to lift northward out of the Gulf of Mexico to drive in more moisture for this continued rainfall. However, this front will also aid in the development of thunderstorms ahead of a cold frontal passage that will take place on Sunday as well. Current guidance has the strongest of storms to move in starting in the late morning with a chance for severe weather through the early afternoon ( Estimated from 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday). Current guidance from the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Marginal risk of severe storms (1 out of 5) with threats of damaging winds (5%), flash flooding (5%), and tornadoes (2%). Otherwise, highs will get into the low 70s with lows in the 40s overnight due to the cold front passing through. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures as warm as the low 60s for highs and as cold as the mid-30s overnight. However, cloud cover returns Tuesday evening ahead of our next rainmaker. Another system will entire southwest Georgia as early as Wednesday morning. The SPC already highlights far portions of SWGA under a 15% chance (Slight Risk) for severe weather over our far western counties. The exact details of the severe threat cannot be determined at this time, but we can expect chances for all modes of severe weather for now. We’ll begin to see temperatures cool off again after Wednesday’s cold front. The front will push us back into the 50s and 30s for several days after.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
What will the weather in Georgia be like this weekend?
The weekend will start out mild, but will end with rain, according to the National Weather Service. If you’re planning to do any outdoor activities this weekend, Saturday is your day. The high will be near 56 degrees for most of the day. Rain is expected to start moving in after 5 p.m. and will stick around through Sunday.
laniercountynewsonline.com
CONSUMER ALERT: AG Carr, Commissioner King Warn Georgians of Potential Fraud Following Recent Tornadoes
GEORGIA – Attorney General Chris Carr and Insurance Commissioner John King are urging Georgians to be on the lookout for potential home repair fraud, insurance scams, price gouging, and other schemes following the recent tornadoes and severe storms that moved throughout the state. “With con artists ready to prey...
$350 Inflation relief checks: Who is eligible for this support?
Inflation relief checks up to $350 from a one-time payment that was given to low-income people in late September remain unclaimed in Georgia. Due to issues with client IDs or inability to access cards, there are still $235 million in unclaimed payments out of the $1 billion distributed. Georgia Financial...
iheart.com
Nearly 200 Snakes Seized In Georgia Operation
(Savannah, GA) -- A handful of suspects are facing charges in an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Georgia. The Department of Natural Resources says around 200 snakes have been seized in an undercover investigation that started in 2021. Georgia has been considered a black market for venomous reptiles. At least eight people have been arrested, including a Pennsylvania man who is considered a well-known wildlife transporter.
