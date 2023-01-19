Broome County scam alert

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports of a mass text scam from 438422@rnbenefits.org.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers are claiming to be from Social Services and are looking to obtain EBT numbers and PINs from potential victims.

In the text, the scammers are telling recipients that their benefit card has been frozen and that they need to call 1-888-392-2362 to re-activate the card.

When the victim calls, they are asked to verify their card number and pin number.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says that any text received from 438422@rnbenefits.org should be ignored.

