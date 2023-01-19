Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Related
iuhoosiers.com
IU Sweeps Relays, Wins Seven More Individual Events on Final Day of Gladstein Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The first home meet of 2023 is officially in the books for the Indiana Track and Field teams. IU captured 15 event titles across the two days including a pair of wins each from Serena Bolden (Long Jump, Triple Jump) and Antonio Laidler (60m, 200m). The Hoosiers...
iuhoosiers.com
Another Ranked Battle Set For Monday Night When No. 6/6 IU Travels To No. 14/16 Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Another ranked opponent on the road awaits No. 6/6 Indiana when it travels to No. 14/16 Michigan on Monday night. Tip is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on BTN. #6/6 Indiana (17-1, 7-1 B1G) at #14/16 Michigan (16-3, 6-2 B1G) Monday, January 23, 2023 • 8:15...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Win Battle Against Bearcats, 4-3
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis defeats the Cincinnati Bearcats, 4-3, at the IU Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. Indiana clinched the doubles point after the No. 2 Mila Mejic and Lauren Lemonds earned a 6-win. Alex Staiculescu and Xiaowei "Rose" Hu would seal the point with a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 14 Indiana Defeats CSU Fullerton To Wrap Up UCSB Winter Invite
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – No. 14 Indiana completed its opening weekend with a split of its four games as it defeated CSU Fullerton, 19-5, on Sunday at the UCSB Winter Invite. The Hoosiers (2-2, 0-1 MPSF) jumped out to a 2-0 lead early on goals from sophomores Sophia Sollie and Grace Hathaway. It would be part of a 5-2 advantage after the first as Indiana increased its lead to five goals, 7-2, with 6:17 remaining in the second.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Complete Opening Day of Gladstein Invitational
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana Track and Field teams got off to a strong start on the first day of the Gladstein Invitational. Serena Bolden opened the day with a winning effort in the Triple Jump of 12.21m/40-0.75. On her IU debut in the event, she moves into ninth all-time in program history.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 7/9 IU Travels to Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 7/9 Indiana swimming and diving is set to face in-state rival Purdue Purdue in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 20) inside Morgan J. Burk Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and can be streamed on the Big Ten Plus digital platform.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Downs Michigan State 82-69 for Third-Straight Victory
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana was built for this -- tough-minded defense, frontcourt and backcourt offensive versatility, a refusal to lose. Case in point -- Sunday's 82-69 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State, a third straight impressive win that evened IU's Big Ten record at 4-4. It's 13-6 overall. Contributions came from...
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Quotes: vs. Michigan State
WOODSON: Trey. It started back again this summer when he was on the second unit. He and Tamar Bates had a lot of duties in terms of handling the ball when X was playing, so I had X and Jalen matched up against those two, and they had to bring the ball up the floor like point guards do, and you know, they had to be -- they had to be basketball players, that's kind of how I look at it, and we look at a lot of ball handling drills with our -- with all of our players, to make them feel comfortable about handling the basketball when they get on the game floor and they start playing for real.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 14 Indiana Splits Pair At UCSB Winter Invite
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – No. 14 Indiana split a pair of games at the UCSB Winter Invite on Saturday afternoon at Campus Pool. The Hoosiers picked up a win over No. 11 UC San Diego (12-10) before falling to tournament host No. 19 UC Santa Barbara (13-10). KEY MOMENTS.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 18 Indiana Wrestling Falls to No. 11 Minnesota, 28-6
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– No. 18-ranked Indiana Wrestling lost to No. 11 Minnesota, 28-6, on Friday night at Wilkinson Hall. The loss snaps Indiana's two-match winning streak and drops the season record to 6-2 and 2-2 in the Big Ten. KEY MOMENTS. • Indiana freshman and No....
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 19 vs. No. RV/RV Michigan State
• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a rivalry matchup against Michigan State at noon ET on Jan. 22 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcast on CBS. • The Spartans led by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Tom...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 14 IU Drops Season and MPSF Opener To No. 3 UCLA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – No. 14 Indiana dropped its season opener at No. 3 UCLA at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center on Friday afternoon. The Hoosiers (0-1, 0-1 MPSF) kept the game close in the first, with a pair of goals from senior Lanna Debow and senior Zoe Crouch as they trailed 3-2. However, they would be outscored 2-0 in the second and faced a 5-3 deficit at the half.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis falls to Middle Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, Tenn. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis lost at Middle Tennessee State on Friday night, 4-1. The Hoosiers got off to a good start in Murfreesboro by winning the doubles point. Ekansh Kumar and Luka Vukovic won at No. 3 Doubles, 6-1. To follow, Middle Tennessee...
iuhoosiers.com
ADIDAS BASKETBALL JERSEYS WITH CURRENT PLAYERS NAMES, NUMBERS NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE
Bloomington, Ind. – Hoosier fans can now purchase adidas basketball jerseys with the names and numbers of many of their favorite current IU men's and women's basketball players. These adidas jerseys are available for purchase at Hoosier Team Store locations inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and at the Carmichael...
Comments / 0