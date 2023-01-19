ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Win Battle Against Bearcats, 4-3

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis defeats the Cincinnati Bearcats, 4-3, at the IU Tennis Center on Sunday afternoon. Indiana clinched the doubles point after the No. 2 Mila Mejic and Lauren Lemonds earned a 6-win. Alex Staiculescu and Xiaowei "Rose" Hu would seal the point with a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 14 Indiana Defeats CSU Fullerton To Wrap Up UCSB Winter Invite

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – No. 14 Indiana completed its opening weekend with a split of its four games as it defeated CSU Fullerton, 19-5, on Sunday at the UCSB Winter Invite. The Hoosiers (2-2, 0-1 MPSF) jumped out to a 2-0 lead early on goals from sophomores Sophia Sollie and Grace Hathaway. It would be part of a 5-2 advantage after the first as Indiana increased its lead to five goals, 7-2, with 6:17 remaining in the second.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Complete Opening Day of Gladstein Invitational

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Indiana Track and Field teams got off to a strong start on the first day of the Gladstein Invitational. Serena Bolden opened the day with a winning effort in the Triple Jump of 12.21m/40-0.75. On her IU debut in the event, she moves into ninth all-time in program history.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 7/9 IU Travels to Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 7/9 Indiana swimming and diving is set to face in-state rival Purdue Purdue in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 20) inside Morgan J. Burk Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and can be streamed on the Big Ten Plus digital platform.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Downs Michigan State 82-69 for Third-Straight Victory

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana was built for this -- tough-minded defense, frontcourt and backcourt offensive versatility, a refusal to lose. Case in point -- Sunday's 82-69 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State, a third straight impressive win that evened IU's Big Ten record at 4-4. It's 13-6 overall. Contributions came from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Quotes: vs. Michigan State

WOODSON: Trey. It started back again this summer when he was on the second unit. He and Tamar Bates had a lot of duties in terms of handling the ball when X was playing, so I had X and Jalen matched up against those two, and they had to bring the ball up the floor like point guards do, and you know, they had to be -- they had to be basketball players, that's kind of how I look at it, and we look at a lot of ball handling drills with our -- with all of our players, to make them feel comfortable about handling the basketball when they get on the game floor and they start playing for real.
EAST LANSING, MI
iuhoosiers.com

No. 14 Indiana Splits Pair At UCSB Winter Invite

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – No. 14 Indiana split a pair of games at the UCSB Winter Invite on Saturday afternoon at Campus Pool. The Hoosiers picked up a win over No. 11 UC San Diego (12-10) before falling to tournament host No. 19 UC Santa Barbara (13-10). KEY MOMENTS.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 18 Indiana Wrestling Falls to No. 11 Minnesota, 28-6

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––– No. 18-ranked Indiana Wrestling lost to No. 11 Minnesota, 28-6, on Friday night at Wilkinson Hall. The loss snaps Indiana's two-match winning streak and drops the season record to 6-2 and 2-2 in the Big Ten. KEY MOMENTS. • Indiana freshman and No....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 19 vs. No. RV/RV Michigan State

• Indiana University continues its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a rivalry matchup against Michigan State at noon ET on Jan. 22 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The game will be broadcast on CBS. • The Spartans led by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Tom...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 14 IU Drops Season and MPSF Opener To No. 3 UCLA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – No. 14 Indiana dropped its season opener at No. 3 UCLA at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center on Friday afternoon. The Hoosiers (0-1, 0-1 MPSF) kept the game close in the first, with a pair of goals from senior Lanna Debow and senior Zoe Crouch as they trailed 3-2. However, they would be outscored 2-0 in the second and faced a 5-3 deficit at the half.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Men’s Tennis falls to Middle Tennessee State

Murfreesboro, Tenn. ––––– Indiana Men's Tennis lost at Middle Tennessee State on Friday night, 4-1. The Hoosiers got off to a good start in Murfreesboro by winning the doubles point. Ekansh Kumar and Luka Vukovic won at No. 3 Doubles, 6-1. To follow, Middle Tennessee...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

