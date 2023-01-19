ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
californiapublic.com

Voters turn sharply against Kevin de León, favor recall, poll finds

Voters in De León’s council district disapprove of the job he’s doing, have an unfavorable impression of him personally and believe the embattled council member puts his own interests ahead of theirs, new poll finds. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com

Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM

An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. This incident comes just days after an ATM was stolen in the Inland Empire last week. Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
californiapublic.com

Record Number of People Try to Waltz Through TSA With Firearm in 2022

A total of 6,542 firearms were found in 262 different airports inside carry-on bags nationwide but while it was a record-breaking year for the U.S, discoveries at LA-area airports are down slightly. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the five Los Angeles-area airports discovered 142 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage...

