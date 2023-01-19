Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Voters turn sharply against Kevin de León, favor recall, poll finds
Voters in De León’s council district disapprove of the job he’s doing, have an unfavorable impression of him personally and believe the embattled council member puts his own interests ahead of theirs, new poll finds. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Kamala Harris visits L.A. stormwater project in wake of record-setting rains
The vice president visited a Los Angeles-area groundwater system, which is among projects that aim to improve drought resiliency in the face of climate change.
californiapublic.com
You think you're chilly, L.A.? This part of California hit minus 27 degrees
The temperature in California’s Bridgeport Valley is tied for the area’s 27th coldest day on record.
californiapublic.com
Hackers penetrated L.A. Unified computer systems much earlier than previously disclosed
Instrusion into L.A. school district’s system began as early as July 31. Previously, officials spoke of attack that began and ended on Sept. 3.
californiapublic.com
L.A. City Council votes to dramatically expand tenant protections ahead of deadline
After a dramatic and lengthy debate, the L.A. City Council voted unanimously Friday to dramatically expand protections for renters, including those who do not live in rent-stabilized units. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
A 'very different January': L.A. County drops to low COVID community level
Los Angeles County has seen marked improvement in its pandemic metrics. A much-discussed double COVID wave fueled by gatherings and travel has not materialized.
californiapublic.com
Keenan Anderson's family files $50-million legal claim after tasing by LAPD
After Keenan Anderson died after an encounter with LAPD officers in which he was tased repeatedly, relatives filed a $50-million wrongful-death claim.
californiapublic.com
The Hollywood Museum Honors Betty White's 101st Birthday With New Exhibit
The Hollywood Museum revealed a new Lobby Tribute Exhibit dedicated to the career of the late “First Lady of Television” Betty White. The exhibit is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (62+), $12 for students with...
californiapublic.com
Redondo Beach councilman accused of misappropriating $515,000 in law practice faces new State Bar charges
The State Bar of California charged Councilmember Zein E. Obagi Jr. with seeking to mislead a judge and making misrepresentations to the Superior Court over the money meant for a former client. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM
An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. This incident comes just days after an ATM was stolen in the Inland Empire last week. Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire.
californiapublic.com
Record Number of People Try to Waltz Through TSA With Firearm in 2022
A total of 6,542 firearms were found in 262 different airports inside carry-on bags nationwide but while it was a record-breaking year for the U.S, discoveries at LA-area airports are down slightly. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the five Los Angeles-area airports discovered 142 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage...
californiapublic.com
Mourners pay their respects to slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy
Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot on Jan. 13 while responding to a call. It was the second killing of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in recent weeks.
Comments / 0