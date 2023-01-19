ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland Baldwin Admits She’s Struggling To Adapt With ‘Hard’ Pregnancy: I ‘Underestimated’ It

By Kelby Vera
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ireland Baldwin is learning how to cope with the tough parts of pregnancy. The star, 27, was overjoyed when she announced she was expecting back on New Year’s Eve 2023, but as time has gone one, she’s struggled with her physical and mental health.

The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin took to social media to admit how “hard” carrying a baby can be in a long Instagram note, posted Jan. 19, 2023. Explaining how she wasn’t there “for sympathy,” but had opened up because she “personally found a lot of comfort in unfamiliar corners of social media during this time in my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lvpuz_0kKAQcKZ00
Ireland Baldwin attended the premiere of the YouTube series ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons’ in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2020. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“Pregnancy is hard,” the model confessed. “It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that. I’ve always wanted a baby with the right person. I grew up with a very jaded view of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally.”

She went on, “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes.”

Ireland explained how she was frustrated, adding that it’s “hard when people expect you to be glowing and angelic and in a constant state of bliss… It’s unrealistic sometimes.”

The star revealed the mental toll the pregnancy was taking on her, telling followers, “I feel like my brain and thoughts are going to war every single day. I’m exhausted. I’m unmotivated.”

Mocking people who try to tell her it will only get worse, Ireland said, “‘Just wait till the baby gets here, you won’t be getting any sleep.'” She wasn’t having it, saying, “B****, I don’t sleep now. SHUT UP. I’m exhausted. I’m unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by and my career hasn’t even begun.”

Though things seemed tough for Ireland, she thanked her partner RAC, who she began dating in 2021. The star told fans, she “would have lost [her] mind” without him. “He’s everything and more to me,” she added, noting how difficult her family dynamic is. “It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with,” she wrote. “It’s hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by.”

She finished by reminding fans not to feel isolated in the caption. “This s*** is HARD,” she wrote. “And you’re not alone if you feel the same. And it’s ok to be REAL and post highlight reels. It’s ok to be happy and sad at the same time. I am grateful but I am struggling and that’s perfectly ok.”

