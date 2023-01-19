Read full article on original website
Cowboys Looking to Heal ‘Sacred Wounds’ at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys face a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers. … Not only in a historical sense but in recent memory as well. Kyle Shanahan's team ended the Cowboys' season last year at AT&T Stadium. That pain and hurt will be used as motivation on Sunday night...
Cowboys Conflict with ‘Mind-Game’ 49ers As They Collide with Kicker Maher in Warmups: VIDEO
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers are trying to play mind games with Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, complete with a bit of a "thrown elbow'' that was part of a pregame confrontation between players on both teams about an hour ahead of kickoff here at Levi's Stadium.
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why they Won’t and a Prediction
Will the third time be the charm for the New York Giants, who are 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and 3-15 in games played against their rivals since 2014?. If there was ever a time for the Giants to come up with a win against their hated division rivals which, by the way, would snap a winless streak in games played in Philadelphia that dates back to October 2013, this weekend out be it.
Eagles Dismiss Giants: The Divisional Round Stock Market
PHILADELPHIA - Talk about the stars aligning. On the fifth-year anniversary of an emphatic 38-7 NFC Championship Game win over Minnesota, the Eagles replicated the same kind of dominance by dismissing the New York Giants by the very same score in the divisional round of the playoffs. Philadelphia will now...
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Speak on QB’s Ankle Injury After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, much like the team's Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns just two years ago, saw Patrick Mahomes leave due to an injury and get replaced by Chad Henne. This time around, Mahomes was able to return to action and lead the team to a win.
Joe Burrow Sums Up Bengals’ Win Over Bills With Two Words
ORCHARD PARK — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills. The 26-year-old spoke with the media for a few minutes after the game, then he posted a simple message to everyone on Instagram. "Uninvited Guests," Burrow...
Commanders to Cut Carson Wentz, Logan Thomas?
The Washington Commanders face a colossal offseason. After being in a position to secure a playoff berth, Ron Rivera's team stuttered down the stretch and missed out. Now, while that will sting for a while, attention turns to what the Commanders' roster will look like next season...and that starts with player evaluation.
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers
The quarterback carousel could be a ton of fun this offseason, as a number of big-name players are either slated to become free agents or could be on the trade block. One of those players is Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off one of his worst seasons from a fantasy perspective. The 39-year-old did post two great seasons in the previous two years, however, so maybe a change of scenery could benefit?
Lyle Alzado Might Have Been the Toughest Raider Ever
The Las Vegas Raiders could use a number of things moving forward and one is an additional dose of toughness. The Raiders have had that element in abundance throughout much of their 64-year history, especially in Oakland and Los Angeles, and one player who had more than his share of it was defensive end Lyle Alzado.
Slumping Pelicans Try To Beat The Heat In Sunday Showdown
Just when it seemed like the days of extended losing were past the New Orleans Pelicans, they find themselves mired in a three-game losing streak. New Orleans hasn’t just been losing, they’ve lost by an average of 16.3 points per game. Since beating the Phoenix Suns in OT...
‘Good to Go!’ Patrick Mahomes BREAKING - Injury Revealed
JAN 22 MAHOMES UPDATE Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is insisting "I'll be good to go!'' after injuring his ankle on Saturday in the first half of a 27-20 playoff win over Jacksonville, sending the Chiefs to their fifth straight AFC title game. But if he is indeed...
Patriots’ Defensive Leader Recruiting Aaron Donald? ‘Just Saying!’
"Superteams" are often a luxury afforded to the hardwood of the NBA, with New England used to the idea thanks to the Boston Celtics' union of Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce in 2008. New England Patriots star Matthew Judon appears to be trying to bring the concept to the gridiron.
Minnesota takes on Houston after Edwards’ 44-point game
Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-36, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Houston Rockets after Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Timberwolves' 113-104 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are 5-27 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks second...
Rangers Move in ESPN Power Rankings
So how much of a boost did the Texas Rangers get in ESPN’s most recent power rankings after its free-agency spending spree?. Well, it was worth four spots. ESPN moved the Rangers up from No. 21 to No. 17 in its latest offseason power rankings. The Houston Astros —...
Do the Colts Know Their Next Head Coach?
The Indianapolis Colts are on the head coach search, and they are not joking around. General manager Chris Ballard has been leading the search with a headstrong attitude, compiling a massive list of candidates, totaling 14. This is the largest net ever cast by the Colts for a new leader, and there are many questions as to why.
