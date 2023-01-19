Leni Klum, 18, Is All Grown Up In Little Black Dress For Movie Premiere With Dad Seal

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Leni Klum looked beautiful as she joined her dad Seal at the premiere of Shotgun Wedding on Wednesday, January 18. The model, 18, and the “Kiss From A Rose” singer, 59, looked like they were having a wonderful time as they walked the red carpet for the new romantic comedy. Leni, who Seal shares with Heidi Klum, was stunning as she rocked a tiny black, strapless dress.

Seal looked very happy to be out with his adopted daughter as they attended the premiere of the new rom-com. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Other than the LBD, Leni carried a small black clutch and sported a pair of black heels. She also wore bright red lipstick and parted her hair down the middle. Seal similarly rocked a black outfit, with a jacket and leisure pants. He also had a white t-shirt, half-untucked, and a pair of white sneakers for the event.

Seal and his adopted daughter are clearly very close, even over a decade after he and Heidi split up. He’s been seen spending lots of time with Leni, and she’s accompanied him to many red carpet-events. She was seen grabbing lunch with him during an outing in Beverly Hills over the summer. After Leni started college in New York City, she also joined her dad for a tennis match at the U.S. Open in September.

Leni cozied up to her dad at the premiere for the film. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Seal and Heidi, 49, were married from 2005 to 2012, finalizing their divorce in 2014. Seal adopted Leni, who Heidi had with her ex Flavio Briatore, in 2009. The pair had three more children Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, during their marriage.

While she’s very close with her dad, Leni has also followed in her mom’s footsteps and pursued a career in modeling. She’s even posed alongside Heidi for ad campaigns and walked in the same fashion shows as the fashion icon. Heidi has opened up about how Leni is a natural model in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in August. “As soon as there’s a camera, she’s always been hopping around in front of it, posing and whatnot, so I think she feels very free in front of the camera and photographers,” she said.