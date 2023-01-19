On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 1100 hours, the following 47-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Wallace Darrell. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. promoting prison contraband;. criminal possession of narcotics. The investigation remains ongoing.

