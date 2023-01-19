ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look away! Former major champ hits nightmare putting yip on PGA Tour

There are many bad habits a player can develop in golf that become unavoidable and contagious. The primary disease that can sweep through your game is the dreaded shank, dare I even write the word. Another one is the yip. A yip can be a chip or a putt in...
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Stuff you need in your bag in 2023

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. What should I add to my bag this off-season so I’m good to go when the weather heats up?. For most of you, the 2023 golf season hasn’t...
Golf.com

New gear? No problem. Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson are dominating at Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a great week to be a TaylorMade athlete at Lake Nona. Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda — the two newest members of Team TaylorMade — highlight the top of the leaderboard at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions through 54 holes. Henderson holds the top spot on the board at 14 under, while Korda sits three shots back.
lbmjournal.com

The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction

When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Top Speed

The Fastest Car Around The Nurburgring Has Become A Production Reality

The Mercedes-AMG One was a long time coming. From its unveiling in concept form in 2017, it took five years to bring this highly-complex hypercar that Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius jokingly said they were probably drunk during the time they approved the project. Nevertheless, the Formula 1 car for the road has finally entered production, and the first-ever model to be produced for a customer looks sinister in all the right ways.
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Montana Introduces Innovative Multi-Flex Cargo Bed

The Chevy Montana is a small pickup truck offered in South America and Mexico, as well as some other foreign markets. One of the biggest features of the next-gen 2023 Montana, which debuted on December 1st, 2022 and began production earlier this week, is a new cargo bed with a bevy of storage solutions.
CNET

Grab DeWalt Tools for Your Next Project at Up to 63% Off

Let's face it, maintenance projects crop up everywhere. That's why it's a good idea for homeowners to invest in a solid toolkit for when things inevitably go wrong around the house. Whether your tools have taken a beating and need to be replaced or you're filling your toolbox up for the first time, quality gear often costs a premium. If you're in the market for a new set (or just need to replace a few accessories), Amazon has select DeWalt tools discounted by up to 63% right now, making it that much easier to acquire the right tools for your next project.
The first car in the history

The first car in history was invented in 1885 by Karl Benz. Benz was a German engineer who had been working on designing and building engines for several years before he decided to put one on wheels. His invention was called the "Benz Patent-Motorwagen," and it was powered by a single-cylinder gasoline engine.
yachtingmagazine.com

Sabreline 38 Hardtop Express for Sale

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sabre Yachts combined traditional styling with contemporary comfort in its Sabreline 38 Hardtop Express. A portside settee and table are on the main deck, as are two Stidd helm seats and a wet bar with a fridge and ice maker. Belowdecks are the portside galley, an L-shaped settee that can convert to a double berth, and a forepeak cabin that’s separated from the galley by a sliding door. Top speed is 32.3 knots, and cruising speed is 25 knots. As of November 2022, four 38 Hardtop Expresses were available, ranging from $316,168 to $439,000.

