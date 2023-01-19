Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Look away! Former major champ hits nightmare putting yip on PGA Tour
There are many bad habits a player can develop in golf that become unavoidable and contagious. The primary disease that can sweep through your game is the dreaded shank, dare I even write the word. Another one is the yip. A yip can be a chip or a putt in...
golfmagic.com
Are the Mizuno ST-230 Drivers Worth It? Mizuno ST-Z 230 & Mizuno ST-X 230
- An improved look in the club head when compared with previous editions, with a nice finish down at address. - Improved feel and a lot more solid across the club face. - Very consistent ball speeds across the club face. - The price is a little high when you...
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Stuff you need in your bag in 2023
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. What should I add to my bag this off-season so I’m good to go when the weather heats up?. For most of you, the 2023 golf season hasn’t...
Golf.com
New gear? No problem. Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson are dominating at Lake Nona
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a great week to be a TaylorMade athlete at Lake Nona. Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda — the two newest members of Team TaylorMade — highlight the top of the leaderboard at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions through 54 holes. Henderson holds the top spot on the board at 14 under, while Korda sits three shots back.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
New 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Trims, Color Options, and Pricing
The new 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has three trim levels, multiple color options, optional convertible tops, and a steep six-figure price tag. The post New 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Trims, Color Options, and Pricing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Golf.com
‘That’s a disaster’: Ryder Cup captain putts ball into bunker — and drops 19 spots
Luke Donald was rolling. Just a day earlier, in fact, this year’s European Ryder Cup captain was being asked whether he would pick himself to play in the biannual event. “1975 I think the last time that happened,” Donald said. “No, we are a long way from that.”
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Brooke Henderson’s TaylorMade clubs from LPGA Hilton Vacations TOC
Brooke Henderson won the first event of the 2023 LPGA tour season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, held at Lake Nona with a final round 70 to finish at 16-under par. This is Brooke’s first week with an all-new bag of gear from TaylorMade after her recent...
Golf Channel
Steve Stricker closes strong in Hawaii, wins Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Steve Stricker picked up where he left off in 2022, emerging victorious at the PGA Tour Champions’ season-opener. The Wisconsin native fired a final-round 7-under 65 to finish at 23 under and win the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai by 6 shots over Steven Alker, Darren Clarke, Ken Tanigawa and Mike Weir.
Paige Spiranac Launches Subscription Golf Instruction Site
The social media personality has unveiled OnlyPaige, her new subscription service that offers a range of exclusive content
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2023 American Express Championship
Jon Rahm birdied the 16th hole to win to claim the American Express Championship by one shot over Davis Thompson. The victory was Rahm’s fourth in his last six starts worldwide. Take a closer look at his Callaway equipment setup. Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (Aldila Tour Green 75TX...
Top Speed
The Fastest Car Around The Nurburgring Has Become A Production Reality
The Mercedes-AMG One was a long time coming. From its unveiling in concept form in 2017, it took five years to bring this highly-complex hypercar that Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius jokingly said they were probably drunk during the time they approved the project. Nevertheless, the Formula 1 car for the road has finally entered production, and the first-ever model to be produced for a customer looks sinister in all the right ways.
Golf instruction with Steve and Averee: When to use a strong grip
Most golfers think that hitting slices or pull shots are a result of a bad golf swing. The golf grip can easily feel overwhelming when you start to pick it apart, but a simple change in your grip can alter how you are shaping your shots. This week, Golfweek’s Steve...
Data Reveals Distance Loss On Off-Centre Drives
Golf data guru Lou Stagner reveals data looking into how much distance is lost from various contact points
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Montana Introduces Innovative Multi-Flex Cargo Bed
The Chevy Montana is a small pickup truck offered in South America and Mexico, as well as some other foreign markets. One of the biggest features of the next-gen 2023 Montana, which debuted on December 1st, 2022 and began production earlier this week, is a new cargo bed with a bevy of storage solutions.
CNET
Grab DeWalt Tools for Your Next Project at Up to 63% Off
Let's face it, maintenance projects crop up everywhere. That's why it's a good idea for homeowners to invest in a solid toolkit for when things inevitably go wrong around the house. Whether your tools have taken a beating and need to be replaced or you're filling your toolbox up for the first time, quality gear often costs a premium. If you're in the market for a new set (or just need to replace a few accessories), Amazon has select DeWalt tools discounted by up to 63% right now, making it that much easier to acquire the right tools for your next project.
Golf.com
WATCH: Pro has two incredible breaks — one bad, one good — on back-to-back holes
Good and bad breaks — the “rub of the green” — are usually part of the fun in a round of golf. Players do the best they can, but there are parts of the game — a lie, the way a ball bounces — that simply come down to luck.
The first car in the history
The first car in history was invented in 1885 by Karl Benz. Benz was a German engineer who had been working on designing and building engines for several years before he decided to put one on wheels. His invention was called the "Benz Patent-Motorwagen," and it was powered by a single-cylinder gasoline engine.
What is a handicap in golf and what’s a professional golfer’s handicap?
GOLF is a popular sport amongst many different ages and abilities, both for the skill required as well as the social aspect. Most amateur golfers use a handicap system, so that the game can remain competitive for all players involved, regardless of ability. This is all you need to know.
yachtingmagazine.com
Sabreline 38 Hardtop Express for Sale
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sabre Yachts combined traditional styling with contemporary comfort in its Sabreline 38 Hardtop Express. A portside settee and table are on the main deck, as are two Stidd helm seats and a wet bar with a fridge and ice maker. Belowdecks are the portside galley, an L-shaped settee that can convert to a double berth, and a forepeak cabin that’s separated from the galley by a sliding door. Top speed is 32.3 knots, and cruising speed is 25 knots. As of November 2022, four 38 Hardtop Expresses were available, ranging from $316,168 to $439,000.
Comments / 0