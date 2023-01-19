ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox17.com

Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Neighborhood association leaders critique plans for a new 'Belle Meade Plaza'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Local neighborhood association leaders are currently entering the conversation with concerns of the new proposal to redevelop the decades old Belle Meade Plaza. Neighborhood association leaders say developers are in way over their heads, recently writing a letter to the city to intervene and slow...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lower Broadway restaurant damaged by fire

Merchants restaurant on lower Broadway has been damaged by a fire. The restaurant posted on Instagram the fire started in the early morning hours of January 21st. No one got hurt, but Merchants says it will take some time to clean up the damage. They're thanking the Nashville Fire Department...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Dangerous felon robbed dollar stores across Nashville 7 times, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say he held up multiple dollar stores in Music City. Terrance Turner, 43, was arrested Sunday night after robbing the Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Road. Police say he also robbed several other Dollar Trees and Dollar Generals within the last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Woman hurt in East Nashville shooting

Metro Police confirm one woman is critically injured after a shooting in East Nashville early Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Luton Street. Police are still working to find any suspects in this case. Fox 17 News will keep you updated as we learn more.
fox17.com

Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jury selected in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A jury has been selected Tuesday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Opening arguments will begin Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville police capture man wanted for armed robbery, shooting at victim's feet

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a man wanted for robbing a victim at gunpoint last year has been captured. Police say 23-year-old Dajuantez Stewart Jr. was identified as a suspect in the September 2022 robbery of a man on County Hospital Road. According to police, Stewart and another man fired a shot at the victim's feet as they robbed the victim of his wallet, gun, and phone.
NASHVILLE, TN

