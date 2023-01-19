NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A jury has been selected Tuesday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Opening arguments will begin Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO