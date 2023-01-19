Read full article on original website
fox17.com
'My family should not be going through this' MAC funds back for families' housing needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A week after Metro Action Commission (MAC) announced it ran out of funds, it is telling families who lost their homes that the money is back. Regina Scruggs and her granddaughter Uriah Vaughn are now living in a hotel. They were approved for a Metro...
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
fox17.com
Cosmetic dermatology clinic opens second location in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A popular cosmetic dermatology clinic has opened its second Tennessee location in Franklin. The new clinic, Skin Pharm, officially opened to the public on Jan. 17, and has had a location in downtown Nashville since 2017. Meagan Griffin, the CEO & Founder of Skin Pharm,...
fox17.com
Neighborhood association leaders critique plans for a new 'Belle Meade Plaza'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Local neighborhood association leaders are currently entering the conversation with concerns of the new proposal to redevelop the decades old Belle Meade Plaza. Neighborhood association leaders say developers are in way over their heads, recently writing a letter to the city to intervene and slow...
fox17.com
Lower Broadway restaurant damaged by fire
Merchants restaurant on lower Broadway has been damaged by a fire. The restaurant posted on Instagram the fire started in the early morning hours of January 21st. No one got hurt, but Merchants says it will take some time to clean up the damage. They're thanking the Nashville Fire Department...
fox17.com
Man charged with Nashville nurse's murder seen falling asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — James Cowan, one of the suspects facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman, was caught falling asleep during Wednesday's trial. Cowan and Devaunte Hill will be tried together. Prosecutors say they acted together when Kaufman was gunned down on I-440 in...
fox17.com
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
fox17.com
Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
fox17.com
Broadway honky tonk says two employees were assaulted Saturday on the job
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Broadway classic, Robert’s Western World, says someone assaulted two of its employees Saturday night while on the job. The honky tonk posted a video on social media, asking for help in finding those responsible. “Just flat out clocked him out of the blue, for...
fox17.com
Metro Council members' concerns remain at large on new Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As Metro is moving forward with a new domed Titans stadium, some council members say they are worried because they still have a lot of unanswered questions. Metro Council approved the term sheet on Dec. 20, 2022, which means the city would move forward and...
fox17.com
DOJ: Nashville woman used Ponzi scheme millions to pay for housing, bars, plastic surgery
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Nashville woman has been sentenced to over 5 years in prison for a Ponzi scheme in which she used the money for personal benefit, including her housing, at bars, and for plastic surgery. The Department of Justice (DOJ) Middle Tennessee District announced the sentencing of 41-year-old Katie Lynn...
fox17.com
Dangerous felon robbed dollar stores across Nashville 7 times, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say he held up multiple dollar stores in Music City. Terrance Turner, 43, was arrested Sunday night after robbing the Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Road. Police say he also robbed several other Dollar Trees and Dollar Generals within the last month.
fox17.com
Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
fox17.com
MNPD investigating toddler death as negligent homicide, family plans to take action
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeless toddler's death is now being investigated as negligent homicide by Metro Nashville Police Department, FOX 17 News confirmed. The family of the toddler who died from fentanyl toxicity is planning to take legal action. This comes after 23-month-old Ariel Rose died at a...
fox17.com
Woman hurt in East Nashville shooting
Metro Police confirm one woman is critically injured after a shooting in East Nashville early Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Luton Street. Police are still working to find any suspects in this case. Fox 17 News will keep you updated as we learn more.
fox17.com
Crime scene photos show Caitlyn Kaufman's car riddled with bullet holes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jurors were shown photos Wednesday during the murder trial for the alleged killers of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. Kaufman died within seconds of being struck by a bullet while on her way to work Dec. 3, 2020 on I-440 in Nashville. One picture also showed the...
fox17.com
Nashville nightlife director speaks out after Broadway attempted abduction, assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two scary incidents in one weekend: A honky tonk bar fight and an attempted abduction both happened near Broadway in Nashville. Metro Police responded to a scene near Broadway Saturday morning after a group tackled a man to the ground for trying to pull out a gun and abduct two women, they say.
fox17.com
Clarksville son convicted of murdering adoptive parents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man has been convicted of a double murder of his adoptive parents who were found in their beds with gunshots to their heads in 2010, officials confirm. William Roger Campbell, 63 at the time, was arrested in 2021 for killing his parents William...
fox17.com
Jury selected in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A jury has been selected Tuesday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on Interstate 440. Opening arguments will begin Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, was driving to work on Dec. 3, 2020 between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits. Police say she was traveling for her shift at St. Thomas West when someone fired at least six rounds at her car from the interstate. She died at the scene.
fox17.com
Nashville police capture man wanted for armed robbery, shooting at victim's feet
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a man wanted for robbing a victim at gunpoint last year has been captured. Police say 23-year-old Dajuantez Stewart Jr. was identified as a suspect in the September 2022 robbery of a man on County Hospital Road. According to police, Stewart and another man fired a shot at the victim's feet as they robbed the victim of his wallet, gun, and phone.
