Rhonda Harvey
6d ago
What would possess a person to follow behind another person who just brandished a weapon at them? It's a reasonable assumption that bullets are in guns that are brandished however, you don't feel fear until you are shot at!??? I am very happy that she wasn't injured...but her decision making skills need a LOT of work.
3
Scuttlebut8
6d ago
Why the hell would she follow him??? Continue the argument is a good guess. Silly would be another
4
Execution Set For Florida Man Donald Dillbeck, Cop Killer Who Brutally Stabbed Woman
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, is scheduled to be executed on February 23, 2023. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant on Monday. In 1979, Dillbeck ran from
WCTV
UPDATE: Jury finds Taylor County man guilty of murder
Update at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25: Kenneth Burns was found guilty of first-degree murder by a Taylor County jury. WCTV reporter Savannah Kelly is in the courtroom. Stay with us for any updates. Update at 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 25: A jury is now deliberating on whether to convict...
HipHopDX.com
Real Boston Richey Addresses Snitch Allegations After Interrogation Video Surfaces
Real Boston Richey has responded to allegations that he snitched after an apparent interrogation video has surfaced online. The Freebandz rapper went viral earlier in January after a vlogger named 1090 Jake uploaded paperwork that allegedly showed Richey had cooperated with law enforcement during two separate cases. One related to a Grand Theft Auto case in 2013, and another allegedly related to a murder case he was involved in at 19 years old.
YAHOO!
'Traumatic': 4 young teens arrested after assaulting TMH worker in carjacking
A Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare employee was assaulted by four young teenagers Thursday morning as she walked from a hospital parking lot to TMH, leading the facility to increase its security measures. Just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the woman, who parked her vehicle at a lot behind Walgreens, 1202 Magnolia Drive,...
WCTV
Tallahassee Memorial Hospital employee assaulted, car stolen in brazen armed robbery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An elderly employee with Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was brazenly assaulted by four teens while walking to work, said Tallahassee Police. The incident happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m. while the employee was crossing the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive. According to police, the woman had parked in a TMH-owned lot behind Walgreens located just across from the main building when she was approached by a young male who asked for the time. A witness told police the male was in the company of three additional people who had been loitering in the area.
Elderly TMH Employee Assaulted Walking to Work by Four Teens
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. The TPD incident report is provided below. […]
YAHOO!
Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Death Warrant In 1990 Mall Parking Lot Stabbing Murder
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a death warrant and scheduled a Feb. 23 execution of Donald David Dillbeck, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, according to documents filed at the Florida Supreme Court.
TPD investigating death of 3-year-old boy
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy that took place Monday morning.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is currently underway after a 3-year-old boy died Monday morning, according to TPD. On Jan. 23, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a...
WCTV
Troopers make arrest in deadly hit and run
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Havana woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash over the weekend. Court records show that 42-year-old Audrey Godin is now facing charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of a 66-year-old man who was crossing North Monroe Street Saturday night.
wfxl.com
Stabbing investigation underway involving two wanted suspects in Moultrie
The Moultrie Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating two suspects, involved in a stabbing that took place on Tuesday, January 17. According to MPD, Christopher Walker and Brandy Barnes are both wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation. The two suspects are being sought for questioning in...
WCTV
Activist fatally shot at site of Atlanta police training facility was FSU grad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The person who was shot and killed after firing at a Georgia State Trooper last week had ties to Tallahassee, WCTV has learned. 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran attended FSU’s Panama Campus from 2016 to 2019, then attended school in Tallahassee from January 2020 to April 2021. Teran later graduated in December 2021 with a B.S. in Psychology, according to a university spokesperson.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 20-22, 2023
Oma McCrae, 48, Tampa, Florida: Trafficking in illegal substance, trafficking in para-fluorofentanyl: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rudy Caretto, 22, Panama City, Florida: Resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Lewis, 39 Marianna, Florida: Resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Gomez-Perdomo, 50, Cottondale, Florida: Driving...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating weekend shooting on Dixie Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including his thigh, calf, foot,...
Florida execution set for man in woman's 1990 slaying
A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990.
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
Tallahassee Police Department investigating bank robbery
The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed Saturday that it is investigating a bank robbery.
GBI: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.
WCTV
64-year-old Quincy woman charged with second-degree murder
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 64-year-old woman is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Quincy Police Department. On Jan. 3, police responded to a shooting call on Inlet Street in Quincy. Officials say they found 76-year-old Hollis Card with a gunshot wound in his back from a pellet rifle. He died from his injuries on Jan. 14, and Sylvia Copeland is charged in the case.
