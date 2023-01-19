Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
California oysters are in short supply. Here's why the rain is to blame
The recent parade of storms has brought relief to much of drought-striken California. But it has brought headaches to many of the state’s oyster harvesters.
californiapublic.com
Biden visits California to survey storm damage
President Biden, joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, tours areas along the California coast damaged by storms.
californiapublic.com
California's New Feather Alert System Aims to Help Find Missing Indigenous People
California is introducing a new alert called a “Feather Alert.”. It’s similar to an Amber Alert and it means drivers will now see information about missing indigenous people on Caltrans signs on freeways and highways statewide. For Kathy Chavez Napoli, a local Native American woman, the Feather Alert...
