(Clarinda) -- Page County public health officials are outlining their goals for the new year. During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Health discussed priorities and initiatives heading into 2023. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says his department's primary goal is to improve the county's community health ranking in the state. The county currently ranks 66th out of 99 counties. Thus, Mullen says he has been reviewing and working with the State Health Initiative Plan, through which he has also asked to be part of a mental and behavioral health work group.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO