East Mills routs Fremont-Mills to take home Corner Conference tournament championship
(Griswold) -- After four straight years of finishing runner-up, the East Mills boys basketball team captured the Corner Conference Tournament Championship over Fremont-Mills Saturday night. The Wolverines (14-1) got off to a dominant start and never looked back as they stifled the Knights (10-5) 63-26. "We really stressed defense and...
Stanton stifles Fremont-Mills, captures fourth straight Corner Conference tournament title
(Malvern) -- Stanton girls basketball made history by capturing a record fourth consecutive Corner Conference Tournament championship. The Viqueens (15-1) used a dominant second half to take down Fremont-Mills (10-5) 39-19 in Friday’s title game. “It feels awesome,” Stanton head coach Dave Snyder said. “This has been quite a...
Sidney outlasts Stanton 56-47 to take home third place in Corner Conference tournament
(Griswold) -- Sidney boys basketball claimed third place in the Corner Conference tournament after a 56-47 win over Stanton Saturday night. The Cowboys (6-8) used a second-half push and some lockdown defense to get revenge on Stanton (9-5), who had defeated them twice earlier this year. "Each game has been...
Missouri Valley boys post 14 unanswered to close out 57-53 win over Riverside
(Missouri Valley) -- In what has been a turnaround year, the Missouri Valley boys basketball team got back to .500 on the season after a late game surge pushed them past Riverside Friday night. The Big Reds (8-8) got revenge for an early season loss to the Bulldogs (4-10), and...
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/21): Hopp breaks scoring record, Clarinda routs Red Oak
(KMAland) -- Clarinda handled Red Oak, Moravia, Lamoni and Melcher-Dallas moved on in the Bluegrass Tournament, Jenna Hopp broke the Glenwood scoring record and more from KMAaland girls basketball on Saturday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Clarinda 56 Red Oak 18. Addison Wagoner had 12 points while Taylor Cole put in eight...
KMAland Girls Wrestling (1/20): LC rolls to title in Plattsmouth
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central continued their dominant season with a team title in Plattsmouth Friday night. Lewis Central scored 155 points to win this tournament. Ava McNeal (100), Maya Humlicek (105), Sophie Barnes and Espie Almazan (145) were champs for the Titans. Cierra Elderbaum (110) was a runner-up while Susan Elderbaum (120) Madison Allmon (130), Isabell Sunderman (155) and Kelis Tawzer (170) were third-place finishers.
Riverside girls survive on the road taking down Missouri Valley 43-39
(Missouri Valley) -- The Riverside girl's basketball team used a second-half surge both offensively and defensively to survive on the road against Missouri Valley Friday night. The Bulldogs (5-10) faced some adversity in the first half in what was a low-scoring affair but used some opportunistic offense late on top...
Creston cruises to third straight John J. Harris title
(Corning) -- A well-balanced lineup led Creston to a John J. Harris Tournament team title for the third straight year, the eighth time in 12 years and the 15th time in school history. The Panthers totaled 215.5 points at the 68th Annual John J. Harris Tournament behind two champions, three...
Creston leads after Day 1, Shenandoah puts three into semifinals at 68th John J. Harris Invitational
(Corning) -- Creston's dominance and Shenandoah's gradual improvements were on display for KMAland to see Friday night in the first night of the 68th Annual John J. Harris Invitational. The Panthers posted 108.5 points on Friday, 30 ahead of runner-up Winterset. Ten Creston grapplers are into the semifinals: Christian Ahrens...
KMAland Swimming (1/21): Sioux City swims to win at LC Invitational
(Council Bluffs) -- The Sioux City Spartans swim team won the Lewis Central Boys Swimming Invitational on Saturday. Sioux City had 422 points while Lewis Central posted 227 in third. Atlantic was 10th with 95 points. Sioux City won all three relays while Hudson Vonk was the individual champion in...
Red Oak Large Group Speech Results
(Council Bluffs) -- The Red Oak Large Group Speech team competed Saturday at districts at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. Below are results as reported by Coach Kelsey Mangold. The Red Oak Large Group Speech team had a fantastic day at T.J. In Council Bluffs today! We took...
Bedford Large Group District Speech results
(Creston) -- The Bedford Large Group Speech team participated in Large Group District contest at Creston Saturday. Below are results as submitted by Coach Carl Rankin. Bedford High School students traveled to Creston High School this Saturday, January 21st to compete in the District Large Group Speech Contest earning Division 1 ratings in all four entries.
Katherine "Kathy" Swaink, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kathy Swaink Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:
Dale E. Whitehill, 93 of Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday; January 28, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery With Full Military Honors. Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Glenwood Police Blotter
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Police Department has released a report of recent activity. You can view the full report below. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
Page County health board seeking collaboration, grant dollars in '23
(Clarinda) -- Page County public health officials are outlining their goals for the new year. During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Health discussed priorities and initiatives heading into 2023. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says his department's primary goal is to improve the county's community health ranking in the state. The county currently ranks 66th out of 99 counties. Thus, Mullen says he has been reviewing and working with the State Health Initiative Plan, through which he has also asked to be part of a mental and behavioral health work group.
Bellevue woman booked for driving while barred
(Red Oak) -- A Bellevue woman is in custody following her arrest in Montgomery County early Friday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Jill Alicia Palmer was arrested shortly before 3:15 a.m. for driving while barred. Authorities say Palmer's arrest comes after deputies initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and A Avenue.
