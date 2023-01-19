Read full article on original website
Former “County Home Farmland” of Cass County brings $13,100 an acre: Pasture, $6,200
(Atlantic) A Piece of Cass County history went for sale on Saturday morning in an auction in the courtroom at the Cass County Courthouse. The property was known as the Cass County Home, dating back to the late 1800s. The property consisted of 117.73 acres of cropland with a CSR2 of 79.1, 34.43 acres of pasture land, and the former County Care Facility. Dennis “Leroy” Phillips, Broker/Auctioneer of Property Connection Real State and Auction conducted the live auction.
Shenandoah Large Group District Speech Results
(Council Bluffs) -- The Shenandoah Large Group Speech team was in action Saturday at districts held at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. Below are results as submitted by Coach Amy Toye. Six groups earned 1 ratings and will compete at State competition on February 4, at Waukee:. Group...
Red Oak Large Group Speech Results
(Council Bluffs) -- The Red Oak Large Group Speech team competed Saturday at districts at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. Below are results as reported by Coach Kelsey Mangold. The Red Oak Large Group Speech team had a fantastic day at T.J. In Council Bluffs today! We took...
Update on the search for a Red Oak City Clerk and Administrator
(Red Oak) Applications are coming in for the Red Oak City Clerk position. According to the Red Oak City Council Meeting minutes, Interim City Administrator/Clerk Al Vacanti reported that he has received six applications and they have been reviewed by the hiring committee. Interviews will likely begin after the February 1st application deadline. Al Vacanti also reported that he has sent another letter to consulting firms asking for proposals related to the recruitment of a new City Administrator by February 15th with a provision that the successful firm would begin its work for the City by no later than March 31st.
Katherine "Kathy" Swaink, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kathy Swaink Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:
Hamburg board approves charter school expansion
(Hamburg) -- Less than a year into its inaugural run, Hamburg's Charter High School is adding new programs. Recently, the Hamburg School Board approved an expansion of the fledgling career academy to include instruction in automotive services, technology and cosmetology in the 2023-24 school year. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the new programs are designed to lure even more students to the school.
Dale E. Whitehill, 93 of Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday; January 28, 2023. Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery With Full Military Honors. Dale passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Anna C. Hiatt, age 96, formerly of Grant City, Missouri
Location: Andrews Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, MO. Visitation Start: Friends may call after 9 AM on Wednesday, January 25.
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Mike Mead, 80, of Stanton, Iowa
Location: Evangelical Covenant Church-Stanton, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: suggested to the Evangelical Covenant Church, the Stanton Public Library, or the Red Oak Public Library. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red...
KMAland Swimming (1/21): Sioux City swims to win at LC Invitational
(Council Bluffs) -- The Sioux City Spartans swim team won the Lewis Central Boys Swimming Invitational on Saturday. Sioux City had 422 points while Lewis Central posted 227 in third. Atlantic was 10th with 95 points. Sioux City won all three relays while Hudson Vonk was the individual champion in...
Robert "Dink" West, 74, Malvern, IA
Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Memorial fund has been established. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Cemetery: Burial with military honors -...
Creston leads after Day 1, Shenandoah puts three into semifinals at 68th John J. Harris Invitational
(Corning) -- Creston's dominance and Shenandoah's gradual improvements were on display for KMAland to see Friday night in the first night of the 68th Annual John J. Harris Invitational. The Panthers posted 108.5 points on Friday, 30 ahead of runner-up Winterset. Ten Creston grapplers are into the semifinals: Christian Ahrens...
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
Omaha theatre community remembers dear and talented friend
On Jan. 19, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) and the Omaha theatre community lost their dear friend, Megan Kuehler, who lost her battle to stage four colon cancer.
Judy French, 86, of Oregon, Missouri
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri. Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
